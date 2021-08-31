Is PSN down? Users report PlayStation Network crash on August 31

Users across Europe, North America, and other major regions are reporting an outage on PlayStation Network on August 31, which seems to affecting logins and other account services.

If you are trying to play games such as Warzone, Apex Legends or others online, it is possible that you may experience some difficulties, with thousands of users reporting a crash with the service.

It seems as if Sony are aware of the problem, with the official PlayStation Network site also registering outages for multiple services.

A number of players are reporting issues with PSN, and it seems like the problem is starting to get more traction.

Some players are reporting that they can access online services, while many others still haven’t had much luck.

As you can see in the graph below, many players are reporting outages with PSN at the time of writing on DownDetector, so if you’re going through this currently, you’re not alone.

That said, it’s not currently known if this is a worldwide outage or just restricted to certain territories.

We’ll be sure to keep this article updated with any new information as it becomes available.