Is Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds cross-platform? Crossplay & cross-progression on mobile & PC

Does Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds have crossplay and cross-progression? Well, we’ve got the answer to these questions to help make your adventure through Evermore as seamless as possible.

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds has just launched, enabling players to delve headfirst into the game’s beautiful world. With a variety of colorful characters and feisty familiars, players will need to build the perfect team, master deadly moves, and vanquish the evil forces in order to rebuild their kingdom.

However, just like Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact, Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds can be played on PC and mobile devices. Due to the free-to-play MMORPG being available on both platforms, many adventurers will be wondering whether the title supports cross-progression and crossplay.

Advertisement

So, if you wish to know more about these features and whether you’ll be able to switch freely between devices, then our hub has you covered.

Does Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds have crossplay & cross-progression?

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds features crossplay and cross-progression support across PC and mobile devices. This means players will be able to team up and fight against other adventurers.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, the option to freely sync progress between platforms is also enabled. To do this, simply log into the PC version and head over to the mobile app’s Account Settings, and link your email.

Once you’ve done that, you’ll be able to use the same Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds account across PC and mobile. This feature is particularly useful, especially when you wish to continue your journey on the go.

Advertisement

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds crossplay and cross-progression. Make sure you check out our Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds hub for all the latest game information.