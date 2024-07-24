Will Neverness to Everness have multiplayer? Developers respond

Neverness to Everness is the latest anime gacha game that has caught the attention of Genshin Impact players, but will it feature multiplayer modes?

Neverness to Everness is a new gacha game from Hotta Stuido, the devs behind Tower of Fantasy. Unlike its previous title, NTE has been nicknamed “Anime GTA” thanks to its vast open-world and vehicle gameplay.

While it may look like the most ambitious gacha since Genshin Impact, many players still have a lot of questions. So, here’s everything we know about Neverness to Everness multiplayer and whether you’ll be able to play with your friends.

Will Neverness to Everness have multiplayer?

Hotta Studio Neverness to Everness multiplayer will likely prove popular upon release.

Yes, Neverness to Everness will have multiplayer. On July 18, 2024, Hotta Studio confirmed that NTE will feature online modes, where players can team up with one another.

“Rest assured, the urban open-world gameplay of Neverness to Everness will not be limited to what was shown in the Trailer,” wrote the devs on X. “We can reveal a little bit: both the vehicle and housing systems will have online multiplayer modes in future versions, and related UGC (User Generated Content) gameplay is already in the planning stages. Stay tuned!”

Details on whether players can explore and fight the game’s supernatural enemies together remain to be seen. However, Neverness to Everness multiplayer will likely function similarly to other popular gacha games like Genshin Impact.

In HoYoverse’s open-world gacha game, players can invite their friends to explore the world, complete Domains, and fight Bosses together.

In short, Neverness to Everness will feature multiplayer content but the full scope of its functionality has yet to be revealed. As always, we’ll update this section as and when more details are revealed.

Until then, be sure to check out our Neverness to Everness hub for the latest updates, and head over to our pre-registration guide to find out how you can sign up for the game ahead of release.