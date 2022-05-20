Wondering whether Naraka: Bladepoint is free-to-play? Well, we’ve got all the latest information on this unique battle royale.

Naraka: Bladepoint is a 60-player battle royale game that focuses on melee combat, pitting players against each other in fierce brawls. This is in stark contrast to Apex Legends, Fortnite, and Warzone – where gunplay and accuracy are key.

Instead, Naraka: Bladepoint players must master melee-based weaponry, well-timed counters, and unique character abilities to gain a competitive edge. Fans of Elden Ring, Dark Souls, and fighting games will likely find enjoyment from this title.

So, if you’re looking for the next BR to delve into and wondering if Naraka: Bladepoint is free-to-play, then our handy hub has you covered.

Is Naraka: Bladepoint free-to-play?

As of writing, Naraka: Bladepoint is not free-to-play. Those wishing to dive into the game’s melee-focused brawls will need to pay $19.99/£17.99. The game can currently be purchased from both the Steam Store and Epic Games Store.

Unlike other popular battle royale titles, 24 Entertainment currently charges those that want to play Naraka: Bladepoint.

It’s currently unknown whether the developers will eventually make Naraka: Bladepoint free-to-play in the future, but for now, players will need to purchase a copy of the game in order to permanently gain access.

How to play Naraka: Bladepoint for free?

Those looking to play Naraka: Bladepoint for free can do so by waiting for one of the game’s free weekends. The previous free weekend started on April 29th and ended on May 4, 2022.

During this limited-time event, players could access six of the game’s characters and numerous game modes.

While 24 Entertainment has yet to announce when the next Naraka: Bladepoint free weekend will take place, we’ll update this section as soon as we hear more information.

So, there you have it, everything we know about Naraka: Bladepoint’s free-to-play status. Make sure you check out our Naraka: Bladepoint tier list to ensure you have the best chances of securing a dominant victory.

