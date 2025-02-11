Monster Hunter fans are no strangers to the original Switch’s limitations. The Switch port of Monster Hunter Rise was a bit like trying to fit a beastly dragon into a birdcage – too many compromises.

Capcom even made it clear that the original Switch couldn’t handle World, citing hardware constraints as the reason the game never made it to the platform.

But the Switch 2 promises to be more gargantuan than its predecessor, capable of running a more ambitious Monster Hunter game.

Monster Hunter Wilds Switch port rumors

The possibility of Monster Hunter Wilds lumbering onto the Switch 2 is not completely off the table.

In an interview with Game Reactor, producer Ryozo Tsujimoto teased an answer that felt like a carefully veiled “maybe.”

When asked if Monster Hunter Wilds would come to Nintendo’s next console, Tsujimoto replied: “Of course, we don’t have anything extra to announce beyond what’s already out there.”

Tsujimoto elaborated that Capcom is biding its time to understand exactly what the new hardware can do, specifically to see how the team can best harness its power. In other words, it’s a “wait and see” situation.

Tsujimoto’s cautious language sparked optimism among MH fans. “It’s a clever way of saying ‘We know what Switch 2 can do, and we’ll spill when we can,’” said one fan.

That said, nothing will be confirmed until the next Nintendo Direct on April 12 or, perhaps, when the console launches globally. For now, MHW will release on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The Monster Hunter Wilds open beta performance has been remarkable. Peaking at 463,798 concurrent players on Steam, it became one of the most-played games during its beta test.

It even outpaced major franchises like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, proving the Monster Hunter franchise still has massive pull. It’s clear the game’s roaring success is inevitable – whether it hits Switch 2 or not.