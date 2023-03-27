Is MLB The Show 23 coming to Xbox Game Pass? Find out everything we know about whether the new baseball game will release on Microsoft’s subscription service.

MLB The Show 23 aims to hit a home run and deliver even more baseball action, giving players the chance to step into the shoes of their favorite sports stars. However, those looking to carve out their own career on the pitch will be wondering whether MLB The Show 23 will be making its way to Xbox Game Pass.

After all, Game Pass enables players to download and play titles from a huge library of both new and classic games. So, if you’re looking to hit that match-winning home run in the game, then our handy hub has you covered with everything you need to know.

Is MLB The Show 23 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

San Diego Studio MLB The Show 23 is the latest entry in the baseball series.

Yes, MLB The Show 23 will be coming to Game Pass. The game will be available on Microsoft’s subscription service on March 28, 2023. Players can access the game on both Cloud and Console, so if you have an active Game Pass membership, then you’ll be able to download the latest entry.

This will enable subscribers to play the game without having to purchase a copy of MLB The Show 23, which is particularly useful if you’re just looking to test the waters. Of course, you could always read our MLB The Show 23 review to get a rundown of our thoughts on the new baseball game.

How to access MLB The Show 23 on Xbox Game Pass

In order to play MLB The Show 23 on Game Pass, you’ll first need to purchase a subscription from the official Microsoft website. Your first three months will only set you back $1/£1, while subscriptions after this period will cost $9.99/£7.99 a month.

Once your Xbox Game Pass subscription is activated, simply use the app or Microsoft store to begin downloading MLB The Show 23 when it releases. As long as your subscription is active, you’ll be able to play for as long as you like.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about MLB The Show 23 on Xbox Game Pass. Make sure you check out our MLB The Show 23 page for all the latest news and guides.

