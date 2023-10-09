Is Lords of the Fallen coming to Steam Deck?

Lords of the Fallen is an upcoming Soulslike game that is confirmed to be released on PS5, Xbox Series X, Series S, and PC. Here is a guide on whether it is coming to Steam Deck.

Lords of the Fallen is a Soulslike game bringing current-gen visuals to a tried and tested – and beloved formula. Like many other games in the genre, such as the Demon’s Souls remake on PS5, the game aims to bring that classic Souls feel to a new generation of masochistic gamers.

Article continues after ad

Lords of the Fallen is being released on every major platform, such as PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Naturally, players want to know whether it will be released on Steam Deck as well. Here is all you need to know about Lords of the Fallen on Steam Deck.

Article continues after ad

CI Games Lords of the Fallen will be released on Steam Deck

Will Lords of the Fallen release on Steam Deck?

Yes, Lords of the Fallen will be available on Steam Deck upon release. This was confirmed by a developer on a Steam thread where a player asked the same question. Therefore, it is definitely a reason to rejoice for owners of this hand-held device.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In many ways, the Steam Deck is slowly turning into a platform in and of itself. Almost every game that is released on Steam is generally included on the Steam Deck as well. However, whether it will run well or not is a different topic altogether.

This concludes all we know about Lords of the Fallen on Steam Deck. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Lords of the Fallen Preview | Is Lords of the Fallen coming to Nintendo Switch | Is Lords of the Fallen a Soulslike game | How long to beat Lords of the Fallen | Lords of the Fallen System Requirements | Does Lords of the Fallen have multiplayer | Is Lords of the Fallen a sequel or reboot | Does Lords of the Fallen have an easy mode