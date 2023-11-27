Is Lethal Company free to play?

Lethal Company is a brand-new worldwide phenomenon that can be downloaded and played on Steam. Here is a guide on whether it is free-to-play or not.

Lethal Company is a survival horror game where you have to land on a variety of moons to collect scrap. You will have to deal with dangerous climates, monsters, and a lot of other challenges while you are trying to gather scrap in the game.

The game has become extremely popular across the world with the title gaining massive playerbase in just over two months. Therefore, it is natural for potential players to question if it is free to play and whether they can jump in the game without any paywall.

Here is what you need to know about Lethal Company being free to play.

Zeekerss Lethal Company is not a free to play game

Can you play Lethal Company for free?

No, Lethal Company is not free to play. The game has a $10 price tag and it needs to be purchased in order to play. The good thing here is that the price tag is very low which means it is accessible to a large number of players.

Apart from that, in a market where most games cost $60 or above, the price of Lethal Company is definitely quite nominal. Additionally, the game has caught the attention of players which means it will keep growing in the coming days.

Therefore, if you want to pick it up on sale at some later point, you can do that as well. In any case, there is no doubt that the chances of the game going free to play in the future as well is almost zero.

This is everything we know about Lethal Company's free status.

