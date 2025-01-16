Is Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 a sequel? Explained

It won’t be long until we’re grabbing our armor, jumping on our steed, and heading into battle in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, but some fans of the series are confused as to whether this is a sequel or an expansion to the original game. Thankfully, we’ve got good news for those hoping for a full second installment.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance was a huge hit with players, so it’s no surprise that the hype around the next installment of the game. Unfortunately, its name has ended up causing some confusion, leaving many wondering if we’re getting a full sequel or just an expansion of the original Deliverance.

Warhorse Studios The name has confused some fans.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a sequel

Yes, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a proper sequel, and isn’t an expansion to the first game. It’s a completely new story where you will once again take control of Henry of Skalitz, the young blacksmith’s apprentice who finds himself immersed in the world of knights and lords while he tries to get revenge against those who killed his parents.

Rest assured, when you boot up Deliverance 2 for the first time, you’ll be playing a brand-new Kingdom Come experience, and not just a few new missions tacked on to the campaign you’ve already played.

Where did this confusion come from?

The confusion actually stems from the game’s name. The first game’s title was Kingdom Come: Deliverance, so many assumed that the “Kingdom Come” portion of the name would stay as the franchise name, while the word after the colon punctuation mark would change to mark the next game in the series.

However, when that wasn’t the case, and the number two was simply added to the end of the name, it led some to ask whether it was a proper sequel, an updated version of the original with new content, or a new release that was just an addition to the story rather than the full sequel.

Deep Silver You’ll be firing arrows in an all-new story.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 isn’t like other sequels though

If you played a sequel of really any game in the past, you’ll know that even though you spent your time in the first one leveling up your character so they’re powerful and skilled, all of that is left behind once you start the second installment.

Interestingly, that’s not the case with Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, however. Instead, Henry will remember the experiences and abilities he learned throughout the first game, meaning you go into the new story as a skilled warrior ready for combat.