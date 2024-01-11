JuJutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash is arriving soon for a variety of platforms, but will it be coming to Nintendo Switch? Here’s everything you need to know about whether or not the game will be available on the portable console.

One of the most popular anime and manga franchises in recent years has been Jujutsu Kaisen, and the beloved Shonen series is finally getting a console game. In Jutjutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash players will be able to control their favorite Sorcerers and Cursed Spirits in intense 2v2 battles.

With plenty of playable characters to choose from, and the opportunity to experience iconic moments from the anime — fans will be eager to dive into Cursed Clash. However, those who prefer having their games on the go will want to know if JuJutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash is available on Nintendo Switch.

With that in mind, here’s whether or not the game is coming to the hybrid device.

Bandai Namco Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash is the first console game for the series.

Is Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash coming to Nintendo Switch?

Yes, Jutjusu Kaisen: Cursed Clash will be released on Nintendo Switch. The title will also be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC via Steam when it launches on February 2, 2024.

A switch version of Cursed Clash is great news for anyone who may prefer handheld gaming or want the option to take their fights on the go and then pick up their playthrough on the big screen. So, whether you’re already a big Jujutsu Kaisen fan or you’re on the lookout for a new action-packed arena fighter to enjoy on Switch it’s good news all around.

That's everything you need to know about Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash on Nintendo Switch.