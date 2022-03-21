Is J.K. Rowling involved with Hogwarts Legacy?

There has been a fair amount of controversy regarding Harry Potter author J.K Rowling and some of her beliefs, and as a result, many people are curious as to the part she will play in the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy game.

The buzz for Hogwarts Legacy is at an all-time high following an unbelievable presentation during Sony’s March 17 State of Play event. The event focused solely on the wizarding adventure, and finally showed off some gameplay and a bunch of key details about the game.

The widely celebrated author has no doubt left a significant impact on the world with her contribution of the Harry Potter franchise, but in the back of many people’s minds, the J.K. Rowling cloud continues to loom over the game.

Advertisement

Some of her views have altered how many perceive her in the public domain, raising a big question for potential buyers: “Will J.K. Rowling be involved with Hogwarts Legacy?”

Contents

Will Hogwarts Legacy feature any input from J.K. Rowling?

It appears that J.K. Rowling will have no direct bearing on the game.

According to the official words from developers Portkey Games in a Q&A about the game: “Each experience offered under Portkey Games will take place in the wizarding world and will be authentic to it. J.K. Rowling is supportive of Portkey Games and has entrusted the design and creation of the games to Warner Bros. Games and the developers involved. ”

Advertisement

Read More: Twitch streamer shocked after finding himself in Hogwarts Legacy game trailer

The answer continued: “Her team have also collaborated with Warner Bros. Games on all aspects of Hogwarts Legacy to ensure it remains a true part of the Wizarding World experience and is in line with the creativity and magic that fans expect.”

The final key statement simply said: “The story showcased in the game is not a new story from J.K. Rowling.”

From this, we can assume that Warner Bros. have tried to distance themselves from the author, but to ensure the authenticity of the Harry Potter universe is fully retained, she will double-check details on the game to ensure fans are satisfied with the final product.

Advertisement

What has caused the J.K. Rowling controversy?

The cause of much debate and discussion regarding Rowling began on June 6, 2020, when she retweeted a story that referred to women as ‘people,’ and added additional dialogue to it.

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

The stance was not well-received, with her position only becoming further under fire as she continued to support her own views on the topic of trans people.

Read More: Hogwarts Legacy developer clarifies microtransaction rumors after gameplay reveal

Through further Tweets and a blog post trying to provide context on her stance, many people came forward to issue statements opposing what she said. This included Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson.

For more information on Hogwarts Legacy, here are more tidbits for you to read:

Advertisement

All Hogwarts Legacy characters: New & from Harry Potter books | All Hogwarts Legacy beasts: Hippogriffs, Niffler, Dragons, more | Hogwarts Legacy: All spells & abilities | Harry Potter Sorting Hat quiz: Best house for you in Hogwarts Legacy | Will Hogwarts Legacy be on Steam Deck?