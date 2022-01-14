Is Guild Wars 2 free to play? Expansion prices & End of Dragons

If you’re tempted to try out ArenaNet’s classic MMO, the first question you may have is if you have to pay – so, can you play Guild Wars 2 for free? Here’s everything you need to know.

Guild Wars 2’s sprawling universe, Tyria, has enticed MMO players to its shores ever since its release in 2012, with the latest expansion, End of Dragons, set to unveil even more exciting changes to the game‘s ecosystem.

With the spectacular Asian-inspired vistas of Shing Jea Island transporting players into an Eastern metropolis inhabited by swathes of new faces, you may be wondering whether or not you’ll need to pay a subscription fee in the style of World of Warcraft or Final Fantasy XIV to experience these beautiful new zones.

Advertisement

Luckily for you we have all the answers. So, is Guild Wars 2 free to play? Or is there a price to be paid in order to access the ever-expanding world of Tyria?

Contents

Is Guild Wars 2 free to play?

In short, yes, Guild Wars 2 is a free-to-play title – however, if you are playing on the free account you won’t have access to some of the features that paid accounts have.

To download the client for free, you’ll have to visit Guild Wars 2’s official website and make yourself an account.

Guild Wars 2: Prices & editions

Although you can’t buy the base Guild Wars 2 game by itself anymore, you can purchase it alongside the game’s three expansions: Heart of Thorns, Path of Fire, and the upcoming End of Dragons.

Advertisement

Each bundle comes with several different editions, which in turn offer a whole slew of in-game loot and treasures. Below, we’ve listed all of the different options, as well as how much they cost:

Bundle Edition Price ($) Price (£) Path of Fire & Heart of Thornes Standard 29.99 25.99 Collection Standard 49.99 43.99 Collection Deluxe 74.99 64.99 Collection Ultimate 99.99 86.99

For all of the specific perks of buying different editions, be sure to check out ArenaNet’s official store.

Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons expansion cost

If you’ve already got every chapter of the Guild Wars 2 saga so far, you may be looking to simply buy End of Dragons. Below is a list of the prices for each edition, as well as the features it comes with:

Edition Price ($) Price (£) Features Standard 29.99 25.99 Base game, shared inventory slot, max level boost, Shing Jea Mosaic Cape, Flame Serpent Weapon Chest, Prodigy of Shing Jea title Deluxe 54.99 47.99 All of the Standard Edition rewards, plus additional character slot, identity repair kit, Canthan raptor skin, Shin Jea Dragon boat skiff skin Ultimate 79.99 69.99 All of the Deluxe Edition rewards, plus 4,000 gems

So that’s everything you need to know about whether or not Guild Wars is free to play, and the different prices if you do choose to purchase the game. Looking to refresh your memory before hurtling into Cantha? Be sure to check out our dedicated Guild Wars 2 page.