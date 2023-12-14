Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is the latest game in the Granblue Fantasy franchise but is this 2D fighter free to play? We’ve got the answer right here.

The latest installment in the Granblue Fantasy franchise is Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, a direct sequel to Arc System Works previous title, Granblue Fantasy: Versus. The original fighting game adaption of the beloved gacha game brought the anime-inspired series further into the mainstream, and Rising looks to improve on the formula.

Article continues after ad

With more characters to use, a lot of action-packed fights to have, stunning animation, and some extremely fun minigames to enjoy, there’s a lot of content in Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising but is the game free to play?

Article continues after ad

Here’s whether or not you can enjoy the fighting game at no extra cost.

Arc System Works Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is out now.

Is Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising free to play?

While the full version of Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is a paid game, there is a free-to-play version available to download.

Article continues after ad

In the free edition of the game, you’ll be able to access a handful of modes but you’re limited to just 4 rotating characters to play as. Gran will always be a playable fighter, and the other 3 fighters will be swapped out periodically. This is great for anyone who wants to try out different fighters but you’ll only get a few days to learn each one before they change.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

You do get access to Online matches in the free edition and you can select both Casual and Ranked modes, however, you won’t be able to create Custom Rooms to play with friends, so you’re strictly limited to matchmaking with strangers.

Article continues after ad

You can also play through the first chapter of Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising’s main story in the free version of the fighting game, and you can enjoy the Grand Bruise Legends minigames that are somewhat reminiscent of Fall Guys.

Overall, the free version of Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is a great option if you’re curious to try out the title but don’t want to commit to paying full price right away, and if you enjoy the gameplay you can always upgrade later down the line!

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about whether you can play Versus: Rising for free! Why you’re here, why not check out our Granblue Fantasy: Relink preview?