Is Goku coming to MultiVersus? Newly-added Dragon Ball reference sparks speculation

A possible Dragon Ball reference in MultiVersus has sparked some serious speculation about whether or not Goku could be joining the roster as a playable fighter.

Warner Bros’ platform fighter MultiVersus has taken the video game world by storm bringing together a collection of many superheroes such as Batman, cartoon characters like Bugs Bunny, and even real-world NBA star LeBron James.

However, despite being a WB game, third-party characters can still be added, as the developers have made a point of stating how no one is off-limits.

Now, with a Dragon Ball reference found within the game, some fans believe that Goku could be coming, but not everyone is in agreement and with good reason.

Is there a Dragon Ball reference in MultiVersus?

On September 8, notable leaker AisulMV tweeted that a new string had been added to MultiVersus titled “OVER 900,000!”

In the Dragon Ball Z Ocean dub, there is a scene where Goku, the series’ protagonist, powers up, resulting in Vegeta, a villain at the time, proclaiming that his power level was “over 9000!”

Despite this scene’s popularity, it’s actually a misquote from the original manga, where the number is supposed to be 8,000. Regardless, “Over 9000” has become a hugely common internet meme.

While the MultiVersus string is a few zeroes more, this hasn’t stopped users from speculating that this is a hint that Goku will be a DLC fighter.

“It’s a reference to over 9000, bro. Like yeah, they changed the number because it’s a joke reference. Like could be the name of a perk or something. But still Goku might be in,” one remarked.

“God, please give me Goku in MultiVersus,” another prayed.

Sadly, it looks like the string could just be related to ranking, as others have posted screenshots showing the text in their games.

On the bright side, Game Director Tony Huynh has expressed immense interest in adding an anime character to the game, saying that he’s “working hard” to make it happen.

MultiVersus is still in its infancy and there’s no telling if Goku could one day be added, but as the game tries to dethrone Smash as the top platform fighter, doing what Sakurai refused to do could definitely help secure that spot.