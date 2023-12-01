Wondering whether you’ll be able to explore key Robin Hood locations in Gangs of Sherwood? Well, here’s everything you need to know about whether Gangs of Sherwood is an open-world game.

Gangs of Sherwood is a thrilling cooperative game where you and your friends play as Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men, as you take down the villainous Sheriff of Nottingham and his crew. As such, there are epic battles, plenty of tactics, and the ideal situation to work perfectly as a team.

However, games like these are often more than just combat, with many looking to head into Nottingham and explore its steampunk-style town, or head into Sherwood forest to explore Robin Hood’s base. This leads to many asking, is Gangs of Sherwood an open-world game?

Well, here’s everything you need to know about whether Gangs of Sherwood is open world.

Is Gangs of Sherwood open world?

Nacon While you won’t be able to explore the world freely, there’s still plenty to see in Gangs of Sherwood.

No, Gangs of Sherwood is not an open-world game. Instead, players will be able to choose the mission they want to enjoy from their base in Sherwood Forest, and will then dive into the selected quest.

Although, the battle maps are by no means small, so you’ll be able to see the town of Nottingham, Sherwood Forest, and more while destroying the enemy, while being able to mildly explore their locations during the mission.

