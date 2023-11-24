Is Gangs of Sherwood coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Looking to dive into the cooperative Robin Hood-style game Gangs of Sherwood with your friends? Well, here’s whether you can do so on Xbox Game Pass.

2023 isn’t over yet, and despite having an extremely successful year for gaming, one title is flying under the radar and slipping into player’s wishlists before the year is over. Gangs of Sherwood is a cooperative action game inspired by the world of Robin Hood, meaning you can expect plenty of arrows, enemies, rebellions, and more.

Article continues after ad

However, with the game soon to release, many are wondering if they can get their hands on it for free through Xbox Game Pass. So, here’s everything you need to know about whether Gangs of Sherwood is coming to Microsoft’s subscription service.

Article continues after ad

Will Gangs of Sherwood be coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Nacon Take down the Sheriff of Nottingham and his crew in Gangs of Sherwood.

Currently no, Gangs of Sherwood will not be coming to Xbox Game Pass when it releases.

However, that’s not to say the Robin Hood cooperative action game won’t eventually be added to Xbox Game Pass in the future. If it is, we’ll be updating this article so be sure to check back soon for more information.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Despite the fact that Gangs of Sherwood isn’t on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox players will need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Game Pass Core subscription in order to play with friends.

There you have it, that’s all you need to know about Gangs of Sherwood and its Xbox Game Pass compatibility. While grabbing your archery vigilante friends, take a look at our Gaming hub for more.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.