Is Fall Guys down? Players report server issues

Players trying to get into lobbies of Fall Guys have been running into a number of server issues. Here, you’ll be able to see if the game is online or offline.

Ever since bursting onto the scene back in June of 2019, Mediatonic’s Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has become an internet hit. Interested fans couldn’t wait to get their hands on the highly entertaining battle royale and it was made easier when it was released as a free PS Plus title.

Advertisement

As players have been hitting the game and running through the different courses with the hopes of grabbing the episode crown, there have been a few issues with getting connected.

Most notably, when searching for a game, the lobbies won’t populate and you’ll be greeted with an on-screen error message relating to the connection issues.

Advertisement

Fall Guys server status - August 8

On August 7, players reported that the game was completely inaccessible and they couldn’t even search for a session. Fall Guys entered ‘maintenance mode’ to get things rectified, with the devs tweeting that they were on the hunt for a fix.

Thankfully, as of writing on August 8, the game is currently back online after the devs noted that they’d increased the server capacity ahead of the weekend.

“We've slowly opened matchmaking back up and things are looking good, the Fall Guys owl account tweeted. “We should have greater capacity now for the weekend rush. Thank you so much for your patience.”

Advertisement

HOOT! We've slowly opened matchmaking back up and things are looking good. We should have greater capacity now for the weekend rush. Thank you so much for your patience <3 #gratefulbeef — Fall Guys Server Owl (@FallGuysOwl) August 8, 2020

Of course, as more and more players finally venture into the colorful battle royale, things could change and the servers could be on the ropes again. However, as of now, things seem to be running smoothly.

Read More: YouTuber reveals terrifying effects after 24 hours in VR horror games

We’ll keep this post updated if Fall Guys’ servers take a stumble and players can’t get online, so, be sure to keep checking back for updates and breaking news.