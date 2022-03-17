Is Elden Ring down? Server status, maintenance & player reports

Are the Elden Ring servers down? Find out everything you need to know about the Elden Ring server status and when maintenance will begin.

Elden Ring multiplayer enables players to play co-op with other Tarnished, fight it out in deadly duels, and even invade for some adrenaline-fueled battles. While many Elden Ring adventurers will still be making their way through the campaign, the game’s multiplayer is a core component for those looking to flex their powerful builds.

However, there are times when the Elden Ring servers undergo maintenance or experience problems. While this can be incredibly frustrating for those looking to delve into multiplayer matches, it’s an unavoidable part of online gaming. Fortunately, our Elden Ring server status hub has everything you need to know about upcoming maintenance, server errors, and developer news.

Advertisement

Contents

Are the Elden Ring servers down?

No, as of writing the Elden Ring servers are online across all platforms. This means PC, PlayStation, and Xbox users can enjoy all aspects of the game’s multiplayer.

Read More: Best Elden Ring PC settings for FPS

However, players may be taken offline in order to download the new Elden Ring 1.03 update. Be sure to close your game, download and install the full patch, before opening back up and joining your next online session.

Elden Ring server maintenance dates & times

Servers for Elden Ring last went down for maintenance on March 1st, 2022 to help improve some multiplayer functions. During this time, players may have experienced outages when trying to access Elden Ring online servers.

Advertisement

Steam Elden Ring server maintenance

5:00AM-6:00AM CEST

1:00PM-2:00PM JST

8:00PM-9:00PM PST (February 28)

PlayStation Elden Ring server maintenance

3:00AM-4:00AM CET

11:00AM-12:00PM JST

6:00PM-7:00PM PST (February 28)

Xbox Elden Ring server maintenance

4:00AM-5:00AM CET

12:00PM-1:00PM JST

7:00PM-8:00PM PST (February 28)

Elden Ring player bans

Some Elden Ring players are reporting that they are being banned for “inappropriate behavior” when they log into the game. What was initially thought to be a server outage seems to be a wave of bans in which all players receive the same message:

#ELDENRING so wtf just happened with Elden Ring servers? How is TELEPORTING to Divine Tower Atlus West grace point INAPPROPIATE ACTIVITY??? Servers are down for me. pic.twitter.com/rK8awi3CoC — Catsy (@Telaros) March 10, 2022

Quite why this is happening is unknown at the moment. While the message reports players have been engaging in inappropriate activity during the game, this could just as easily be an error. This potentially means innocent players are receiving bans for no reason.

It could also mean that a group of players have been flagged for their actions, be it engaging in abusive language or taking advantage of game-altering bugs and exploits. At this stage, it’s unsure if the bans are legitimate or made in error.

Advertisement

We’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available from players and FromSoftware/Bandai Namco.

So, there you have it, everything we know about the current Elden Ring server status and upcoming maintenance. Make sure you bookmark this page for future updates on the game’s multiplayer.

In the meantime, check out our Elden Ring page and guides below to ensure you have the best experience when traveling through The Lands Between.

How to change your appearance in Elden Ring | How to respec your character | Academy Glintstone Key | Smithing Stones | Elden Ring Stonedigger Troll | Elden Ring Margit the Fell Omen | Elden Ring Tree Sentinel | Elden Ring Grave Warden | Elden Ring Pumpkin Head | Elden Ring Soldier of Godrick | Elden Ring Godrick the Grafted | Elden Ring Red Wolf of Redagon | Elden Ring Rennala