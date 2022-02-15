Is Elden Ring coming out on Xbox Game Pass?

Elden Ring’s upcoming release has Xbox players everywhere hoping that the new RPG will be on Game Pass. But is that hope misplaced?

One of 2022’s most highly-anticipated games, Elden Ring, is drawing ever closer to its February 25 release date.

Looking as if it will have some of the best elements of RPG’s mixed with the signature style of the Souls games, players everywhere are sorting what platform they’ll be playing the new game on, especially considering it likely won’t be crossplay.

For Xbox gamers, this also brings up the question: Is Elden Ring coming out on Game Pass? Let’s take a look.

Will Elden Ring be on Xbox Game Pass?

As it stands, From Software has not released any information regarding Elden Ring’s release on Xbox Game Pass. But don’t fear – not all hope is lost.

This could signal one of a few things. For starters, it’s likely that such a massive release would drive Microsoft to include the title on Game Pass, and Elden Ring would likely want to promote that in advance, as well.

There’s also just as good of a chance that devs want players to purchase the game outright, then release it on Game Pass in late-2022 or even 2023.

This has been the case with other major releases in the past, rewarding those players with enough patience to hold out. But with so much hype surrounding the game, its hard to say whether anyone will be able to wait.

So, while we don’t know much about Elden Ring’s future on Xbox Game Pass, there is plenty more we know about the game’s upcoming release, including information about character classes, PC requirements, and much more.

