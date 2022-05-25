Is DayZ cross-platform? Crossplay on Xbox, PS5, & PC

DayZ is a popular survival game where you need to avoid the undead, but does DayZ support cross-platform play?

The zombie apocalypse-themed MMO, DayZ, is still popular in 2022, with thousands of players enjoying its take on the survival genre. In DayZ, the player takes the role of a survivor simply trying to get through each day in a zombie-infested world.

However, the real threat in the game is other players, who will go to extreme lengths to survive – this includes mugging and killing other players for all they have.

For this reason, it’s often wise to join forces with friends in DayZ to watch each other’s backs. After all, like any good MMO, DayZ is at its best when played with other people. The question is though, is DayZ cross-platform, and does it support crossplay with those playing on different devices?

Is Day Z cross-platform?

No, at the time of writing in 2022, Day Z still does not support cross-platform play. This means that those playing on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles will only be able to play with others on the same platforms. There is no overlap between consoles or between Xbox and PC players.

It also seems unlikely that the functionality will be added to the game, mainly due to the age of DayZ. However, never say never. If DayZ ever does support cross-platform play in the future, we’ll be sure to update you.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know on whether or not DayZ is cross-platform. For games you can enjoy with friends, check out our other crossplay guides for the biggest multiplayer titles:

