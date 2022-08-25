Is CSGO Down? Counter-Strike server status

Being an online multiplayer game, there are times when CS:GO will have to close its servers to do some maintenance. Here’s everything you need to know about CS:GO’s server status and when it will go under maintenance.

CS:GO is an intense shooter filled with powerful weapons, unique maps, and exciting game modes. It’s a great game to enjoy with friends or on your own as you defeat enemies in real time. However, sometimes the game doesn’t quite do what you want it to do. One of the first checks is to see if it’s a problem with your own game, or if it’s a problem with the servers.

So, if you’re wondering if it’s the game that’s not working or if it’s another issue, then this CS:GO server status hub will keep you informed. Here’s everything you need to know about any upcoming maintenance and if the servers are down or working fine.

Valve Corporation / Hidden Path Entertainment CSGO’s server status will usually go down due to server fixes or maintenance.

CS:GO server status

The CS:GO servers are currently live and working fine around the world.

If you find you can’t connect to a game try checking for any recent updates, especially after the release of the recent patch that came on August 23, 2022.

Alternatively, if playing on the PC, Steam may be down instead. Every Tuesday at16:00 PT Steam typically takes its servers offline for maintenance. This takes roughly ten minutes so wait a while, refresh the game, and try again.

When the server status changes then this will change so keep an eye out or check back if your game isn’t performing as it should.

CS:GO server maintenance resources

Currently, thanks to the new patch that’s come out, there are no maintenance plans on the horizon for CS:GO. When this changes this article will be updated.

Since this article will change whenever CS:GO goes down or if there is planned maintenance, you can always bookmark it to check back if your CS:GO isn’t working properly.

You can also check CS:GO’s official Twitter account for any official changes. Or, check out the Steam Status page for the game.

There you have it, that's everything you need to know about CS:GO's server status as well as any news on planned maintenance. Be sure to check out our CS:GO hub for more news and guides.

