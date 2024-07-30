Is Black Myth: Wukong a Soulslike?

Black Myth: Wukong has players excited to dive into a world based on Chinese mythology, but is this highly-anticipated action RPG a Soulslike?

Developed by Chinese studio Game Science, Black Myth: Wukong has had the gaming world intrigued since it was announced with a viral gameplay trailer in 2020.

The game is finally set to release on August 20, 2024 for PC and PlayStation 5, but one question still lingers: Does Black Myth: Wukong belong to the popular Soulslike genre that encompasses titles like Elden Ring, Lies of P, and so many others?

Black Myth: Wukong Soulslike status explained

According to its developers, Black Myth: Wukong is not a Soulslike. However, it does share a lot in common with Souls games in terms of its combat and design, leading many to label it as such regardless.

It’s understandable why many would call Black Myth: Wukong a Soulslike. It includes action-packed combat where strikes and dodges consume stamina.

It also has Shrines that serve as checkpoints and restore your health and healing flasks, similar to Bonfires in Dark Souls or Sites of Grace in Elden Ring.

However, there are some ways in which it differs. For one, the game has one main weapon – a staff called Ruyi Jingu Bang – rather than various distinct weapons players can design builds around. The game’s levels are also fairly linear, a departure from the labyrinthian design of games like Dark Souls.

It’s also said to be “slightly easier” than other Soulslikes and allows players to pause during gameplay, indicating a far more forgiving approach than a typical Soulslike.

Game Science has confirmed the game will be more approachable, telling Eurogamer: “We are trying to ease that [difficulty] problem for the players who want to experience the story and who want to experience the battles by providing them the different kinds of spells and transformations and also to make the game less punishing, to help them enjoy the game.”

Black Myth: Wukong also has a skill tree that allows players to unlock new options, a trait it shares with many non-Soulslike RPGs.

With all that in mind, it makes sense why so many players have compared Black Myth: Wukong to a Soulslike, even if the developers don’t see it that way.

