Is Age of Empires IV coming to Xbox Game Pass? Here’s everything you need to know about the legendary real-time strategy title on Microsoft’s subscription service.

Age of Empire fans have had to wait over fifteen years for a new mainline entry in the series, and Age of Empires IV is almost here – finally launching on PC on October 28th.

If your PC can run the game, then you may be wondering it’ll be included on Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service so you can take your English, Chinese, Delhi Sultanate, or other chosen civilization to the top of the world. Here’s all we know about Age of Empires IV on Xbox Game Pass.

Is Age of Empires IV on Xbox Game Pass?

Good news, football fans – Xbox Game Pass will add Age of Empires to its lineup on PC on launch day, October 28.

Sadly, it won’t be available on Xbox, but you can stream it using Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming service.

Where to buy Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass can be purchased via Xbox’s official website for both PC and Xbox consoles. Sadly, PlayStation players cannot take advantage of the deal.

The pass comes in two tiers:

Standard : Includes access to hundreds of games, as well as Xbox exclusive games on release. PC players can also get their first month for $1 (£1.)

: Includes access to hundreds of games, as well as Xbox exclusive games on release. Ultimate: Everything that comes with the standard edition, but also includes Xbox Live Gold, the ability to play games via the Cloud, and free in-game content.

So that’s everything you need to know about Age of Empires IV on Xbox Game Pass. Be sure to check out our guide to the game’s PC requirements, too.