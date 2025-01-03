“Irritating” Pokemon TCG Pocket mechanic is turning players off the game

Pokemon TCG Pocket fans have become increasingly frustrated with a time-consuming mechanic that’s actually causing some to battle less.

Pokemon TCG Pocket has undergone a surprising amount of shakeups for a game as new as it is. An injection of brand-new cards in the Mythical Island expansion has been followed up by Holiday and New Year events allowing players to get their hands on a tonne of excess Pokemon.

This has led to a reshaping of the meta with powerful new decks emerging in the game’s competitive battles. Unfortunately for some, many of the top decks rely on a frustrating mechanic that is beginning to wear out its welcome.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon TCG Pocket players are rapidly tiring of the game’s coin-flip animations. In a discussion kicked off by Reddit user zaffrecrb, Pokemon Trainers vented their frustrations.

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s coin-flips have become a major problem for players

With the introduction of Mythical Island, there are a number of cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket that can force long animations as the game decides the outcome of coin-flips. Misty has been an offender since the game’s launch and a brand-new Eevee card can kick off a similarly lengthy chain reaction if a player is lucky enough to consistently land on heads.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

By far the most frustrating however is the combination of Celebi EX and Serperior. With enough Energy and the addition of Serperior’s ability to double it, players can be forced to sit through 12 or more coin-flips regardless of their outcome.

“I don’t really understand why we even need to see them at all. There’s so much wasted time in battles. You also gotta click through like 5 screens to move on,” one user complained. “Not to be dramatic, but I actually stopped battling largely for this reason and find myself opening the app less and less. Opening packs, coin flips, wonder picking – everything takes forever,” another user added.

Article continues after ad

Players have suggested speeding up the animations, adding the option to skip them, or even removing them entirely to make for a better battling experience. As things stand, however, there are no plans to implement any of these potential fixes.