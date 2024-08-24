InZOI’s stunning character creator has Sims fans turning their backs

InZOI has just debuted its character studio to let players take a glimpse at the game, and The Sims community is already claiming they’re “not looking back.”

InZOI doesn’t have an exact release date yet, but developer KRAFTON has already offered players a sneak peek at the game via its character creator on Steam. For a limited time, players can create and dress up their Zois using all the features set to be available in the full game.

While the character studio has only been up for a few days, and no actual gameplay is available, the demo has quickly successfully garnered the attention of the life sim community. Already, many are singing their praises to the game and comparing it with EA’s The Sims franchise.

In a Reddit thread, players claim they’re tired of “half-baked” Sims content and can’t wait for KRAFTON’s life sim to officially release. Some are glad that The Sims 4 is finally getting some competition.

krafton One of InZOI’s in-game features will include having pets.

One user admitted that the sole reason they’ve been playing The Sims 4 is because “it’s been the only option” they had to “scratch the life simulation itch.”

They wrote: “But soon I won’t have to do that anymore. I’m glad that The Sims 4 finally has competition with Paralives and inZOI. But to be completely honest, when inZOI finally releases, I’m not looking back.”

Many other players who jumped in the comments also agreed with this take, considering that InZOI has managed to exceed their expectations despite being just a demo.

According to one user, The Sims 4 “took years to finally be even somewhat decent,” and even so, “it doesn’t look good” to them anymore. Meanwhile, InZOI is still at its “developmental stage” and is already “more interesting.”

“Imagine if the S4 was still in its base game with NO UPDATES. So, no toddlers/babies/pools/white map/2 worlds/etc, and then compare it INZOI. But many are comparing the S4 now after 1000+ DLC to a new game that isn’t even out, just a DEMO,” they added.

Meanwhile, another user mentioned that they “can’t wait to never look back” and hope EA will “actually have to deliver” with InZOI rising as a competitor. “The fact that InZOI is still in development and already has HALF the features of the Sims 4 is insane,” one chimed in.

Overall, players are glad that The Sims 4 is finally getting the competition it needs after years of waiting, and they look forward to the new rival’s launch.

If you’re curious and want to try out the character studio to see what all the hype is about, you’ll want to act fast. It’s only available until August 25 at 9 PM PT.