Internet mocks new PlayStation 5 Slim for looking identical to existing console

Sony has revealed new PlayStation 5 designs, and the Internet is largely roasting them for looking the same as the originals or worse.

Following months of rumors, Sony has revealed two new PlayStation 5 models, one standard and one digital only.

The main selling point of these consoles – which are set to become the new standard models once the current inventory is sold out – is their lighter and slimmer design. They also come with 1 TB of storage, an increase from the original’s 825 GB.

While there are some improvements here, reactions to the PS5 redesign are pretty mixed to negative overall.

PS5 slim design inspires some great memes

Since the new PS5 design was unveiled, fans online have had some pretty funny reactions to it. Most have focused on the fact that the new consoles look pretty much exactly like the current PlayStation 5.

In fairness to Sony, previous PlayStation mid-generation hardware revisions generally haven’t looked that different from the originals. Anyone expecting a complete overhaul was really bound to be disappointed.

Still, the slimmer design makes the standard edition’s disc drive even more pronounced than that of the original.

Others have pointed out that the announcement comes at a time when the future of PlayStation 5 exclusives is largely a mystery. Outside of this month’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and next year’s Final Fantasy VII Rebirth from Square Enix, we don’t really know what Sony has in store.

On top of that, most PlayStation games this generation are either cross-gen releases or have been ported to PC. As some have joked, the PS5 has almost as many console editions as it does exclusives.

Though the additional storage and smaller design may be good news for those who haven’t yet purchased a PlayStation 5, it seems the redesign isn’t going to encourage many gamers to switch to the new hardware.