Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet – Everything we know about Naughty Dog’s next game

Naughty Dog blew the roof off the 2024 Game Awards by closing the show with a reveal of its brand-new IP. Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is real and we already know a great deal about what to expect.

It’s been a whopping 11 years since Naughty Dog developed a new IP. Since 2013, it’s been all in on The Last of Us and Uncharted, but now, that’s finally changing as plans are in motion for something entirely new.

Article continues after ad

Kept a secret all this time, it wasn’t until the closing moments of the 2024 Game Awards that Naughty Dog’s new project came into focus. Intergalactic: The Heretic Project is next up from the legendary studio, and it thrusts players far into the future for an ambitious sci-fi adventure.

From the cast to the earliest gameplay details, we already know plenty about what’s in store. So to get you up to speed, here’s a comprehensive look at the next Naughty Dog game.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Naughty Dog Intergalactic is Naughty Dog’s first new IP in 11 years.

No, Naughty Dog’s next game currently doesn’t have a release date or even a rough release window.

We first caught wind of Intergalactic back in February, 2024, when Sony filed a trademark for the title. Despite that, we know Intergalactic has been in active development since 2020, as Studio Head Neil Druckmann soon confirmed in a follow-up blog post. Now, it’s anyone’s guess just how far along the game is, as a number of those years could have been lighter work in the conceptual stage.

Article continues after ad

As a result, it’d be wise not to hold your breath on an imminent release for this one. The fact no release year was even targeted could mean it’s as far off as late 2026 or some stage in 2027. We’ll be sure to keep you updated with any further developments in this regard.

What is the game about? Story details

Intergalactic follows Jordan A. Mun, a bounty hunter who may have made a fatal mistake and permanently trapped herself on the planet of Sempiria. It’s set in an alternate universe in 1986, where technology is far more advanced than our own.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While tracking down a target affiliated with a criminal gang known as The Five Aces, Jordan follows a lead to a Sempirian moon, against the warnings of her advisor AJ. However, this planet is ominous as communication “went dark hundreds of years ago,” as the PlayStation blog revealed.

“Anyone who’s flown to it hoping to unravel its mysterious past was never heard from again,” Druckmann outlined. Brushing off these warnings as mere “superstition,” the desperate Jordan flies ahead to carry out her plan, and the next we see, she’s battling ancient Sempirian forces in up-close combat.

Article continues after ad

No one has made it off the planet alive in over 600 years, and Jordan is looking to break that cycle in what Druckmann has promised is another “emotional, character-driven epic.”

Naughty Dog These ancient Sempirian’s seem hell-bent on keeping any visitors trapped on their planet forever.

Little is known about the planet or its inhabitants; however, we know they have their own dialect. Not only is it displayed at the beginning of the trailer, but it’s inscribed on their bodies, too.

Article continues after ad

For now, it’s impossible to decode, though the opening message conveys a threat: “The suffering of generations must be endured to achieve our divine end,” ancient Sempirian text from 1986 reads. This implies they’re a vastly intelligent species hell-bent on executing their will over millennia, seemingly akin to the Reapers in Mass Effect.

Article continues after ad

Beyond that, we have little else to go off for now. Though a song Jordan played near the end of the trailer may hint at her own backstory. It’s a Sin from the Pet Shot Boys blasts through her ship’s speakers to end the first look, and its lyrics paint a picture of regret.

“When I look back upon my life, it’s always with a sense of shame. I’ve always been the one to blame, for everything I long to do.”

Article continues after ad

Who’s in it? Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet cast

While it’s early days yet, we already have a few names and a few confirmed cast members for Naughty Dog’s next game.

Article continues after ad

Our protagonist, Jordan, is brought to life by Tati Gabrielle, an actress who just happens to have a history with Naughty Dog. Gabrielle portrayed Jo Braddock, a villain in the 2022 Uncharted movie. Not only that, she’s also set to play Nora in HBO’s second season of The Last of Us.

Article continues after ad

Naughty Dog Jordan is our protagonist in Naughty Dog’s next game, though the bounty hunter’s history is being kept under wraps for now.

No other cast members have been explicitly confirmed, though the trailer made it obvious that Eternals and Silicon Valley’s Kumail Nanjiani plays a vital role, seemingly as one of the game’s antagonists. His character goes by the name of Colin Graves and is associated with the aforementioned criminal group The Five Aces. He’s the bounty target Jordan is chasing before she’s entrapped on Sempiria.

Naughty Dog Colin Graves is the target that brings Jordan to Sempiria in the first place, but what is he doing there?

We also hear from Jordan’s one-eyed advisor, who goes by the name of AJ. She pleads with her friend not to take the risk on this bounty, arguing Graves is “not worth it.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Naughty Dog Jordan addresses her one-eyed accomplice as ‘AJ.’

The full list of characters and cast members is as follows:

Jordan A. Mun – Tati Gabrielle

Colin Graves – Kumail Nanjiani

AJ – Unkown

Beyond that, pausing the footage and crawling over the hidden details reveals potential names for the remaining members of The Five Aces.

Naughty Dog Why Jordan is chasing after The Five Aces could be the central mystery of Intergalactic.

These possible characters are the following, though bear in mind Jordan herself is unsure:

Cesar Maceda

Tyrin Dustsmith

Etienne Renarde

Atticua Vasileon

Randall Stevens

What platforms will it be on?

In a blink and you’ll miss it moment, the game’s first trailer confirmed it’s coming to PS5.

As mentioned above, the game has been in the works for four years already, meaning it’s been built from the ground up with the latest PlayStation hardware in mind.

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, there’s no word on any possible PC launch, though as with most PlayStation Studios games of late, it’s sure to follow a year or so after the console version goes out.

Gameplay details

Nothing has yet been confirmed in the way of gameplay, though Druckmann has assured it’s Naughty Dog’s “deepest” gameplay experience yet, “taking our learnings from our previous franchises and pushing them beyond anything we’ve ever done before.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For starters, it appears to be another third-person game, though this time with more of an emphasis on melee combat, given Jordan’s vibrant hand-to-hand weapon seen near the end.

Naughty Dog It certainly seems we’ll be able to pilot Jordan’s ship in Intergalactic.

Moreover, it looks as though exploration, both on foot and in orbit, could play a big role. Multiple times we saw the camera pivot to just behind Jordan’s spaceship, indicating players can assume control and voyage through the star system.

Soundtrack helmed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

The inimitable duo of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are teaming up once again for Intergalactic. Having score dozens of acclaimed movies over the years, including the likes of The Social Network, Gone Girl, and more recently, the award-winning Challengers, the duo will be tackling its biggest video game production to date.

Article continues after ad

We got our first taste of the score during the reveal trailer, though there’s sure to be plenty more on the way.

Intergalactic trailer

The debut trailer for Intergalact premiered on December 12, 2024, during the Game Awards. It closed the show as the final big surprise for the night.

Article continues after ad

Our first look comes in at four minutes and 33 seconds, consisting solely of in-ending footage, teasing the blend of cinematics and gameplay Naughty Dog has become known for.

Article continues after ad

For now, that’s everything we know about Naughty Dog’s next game, Intergalactic. Given that it’s only just been revealed, we’ll learn a great deal more in the coming months, so check back often as we’ll update you here with all the latest details.