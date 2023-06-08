Insomniac devs confirm Spider-Man 2’s Venom won’t be Eddie Brock

Spider-Man 2’s Game Director has revealed a major change to Venom — specifically, that the Symbiote’s host won’t be Eddie Brock.

At the end of the initial reveal trailer for Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 during the 2021 PlayStation Showcase, fans got their first full look at one of the web-slinger’s biggest archenemies: Venom.

While fans also learned that Venom would be voiced by the iconic actor Tony Todd, details surrounding the alien symbiote’s host have remained vague in the leadup to release.

Now, Insomniac’s own Brian Intihar revealed that Eddie Brock, the Daily Bugle journalist best known as the original host for the Venom symbiote, won’t be Venom’s host in Spider-Man 2.

Spider-Man 2 won’t feature Eddie Brock as Venom

During the Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase, Spider-Man 2’s Game Director stepped out on stage to talk a bit about the villains appearing in the game — specifically Kraven and Venom.

After Intihar revealed concept art of both Spider-Men fighting Venom in a rainy New York, host Geoff Keighley asked the game director about Venom’s origin this time around.

While Intihar was careful not to reveal too much, he did confirm that Venom is “not Eddie Brock” in Spider-Man 2.

