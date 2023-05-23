Insomniac confirm Spider-Man 2 will not have a co-op mode

Developer Insomniac have confirmed that Spider-Man 2 will be a solo story and that co-op will not be a feature included in the highly anticipated sequel.

2023 has already hit the ground running when it comes to the massive games that have already been released. Between Hogwarts: Legacy, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the year is shaping up to be one of the biggest years ever for gaming fans.

However, one game that is yet to release that has many eyes drawn towards it is Spider-Man 2. Developed by Insomniac Games, the sequel will serve as a follow-up to the beloved 2018 title.

One that instantly won over Spider-Man fans as well as general gamers for its addictive and fun gameplay, particularly the exceptional web-slinging mechanics.

With Spider-Man 2 set to release later in 2023, fans have been wondering if the new title will include a co-op mode so that gamers can control Miles Morales as well as Peter Parker. And while this potential feature has been a talking point for many months, it appears Insomniac has shut down the idea for good.

Insomniac confirms that Spider-Man 2 will not be a co-op game

On Twitter, a user asked the developers if the game will include a co-op mode. Insomniac then replied by simply stating, “Nope! It is an epic single-player adventure!”

Sony Interactive Entertainment Spider-Man players are hopeful that the sequel will be co-op

While this may be true, there is always the chance that the dev team are simply wanting to hide the fact that co-op is a feature. However, given this tweet it is fair to assume that players will only be able to take on the street solo for the time being.

If there are any updates on the co-op potential of Spider-Man 2, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on all the latest details.

