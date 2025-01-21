Insider hints Nintendo Switch is going out with a bang thanks to one last exclusive

The original Nintendo Switch is reportedly set to go out with a bang, not a whimper, as an insider is hinting at one last exclusive set to arrive before the Switch 2 hits store shelves.

After months of rumors and speculation, Nintendo has finally lifted the veil on its highly anticipated follow-up to the Nintendo Switch. The aptly named Nintendo Switch 2 was revealed in full on January 16, 2025, as the Japanese publisher gave fans their first look at the new piece of hardware, along with a surprise game appearance too.

The Switch 2 has all sorts of new improvements, and fans are already eager to dive into what appears to be the next Mario Kart game, along with a number of other titles set to launch on the new system.

That’s only the beginning, however, as a Nintendo Direct dedicated to the new machine is planned for April 2 and will undoubtedly give us all the nitty gritty details like price and release date.

But before we get too far ahead of ourselves, fans of the playful publishers may have one last surprise in store on the original Switch. Prominent gaming industry leaked PH Brazil has teased that another, separate Nintendo Direct is being lined up for February, 2025, and that it’ll bring the reveal of a final first-party exclusive before we pivot to the Switch 2.

Insider teases one last exclusive for the original Nintendo Switch

Speaking on his show for Brazillian followers, translated by ComicBook, PH claimed one last major first-party title from Nintendo is still on the way for the original Switch. He later took to Famiboards to assure this project is “not a remaster,” but rather, a brand new game entirely.

No specifics were revealed beyond the fact it’s reportedly a new entry in a popular Nintendo franchise. Now, that could obviously mean just about anything from Mario to Zelda, though PH sought to clarify that the franchise isn’t quite the biggest under Nintendo’s umbrella.

From Kid Icarus to Star Fox or perhaps even the long-awaited return of Nintendogs (admit it, you’ve been keen for an installment too), the possibilities are wide open. For now though, do take this information with a grain of salt as no Nintendo Direct has been announced for February just yet, and plans can always change along the way.

Nintendo While the Switch 2 is all the rage in 2025, an insider is teasing one last exclusive for the original system.

In the meantime, it’s anyone’s guess what series crosses the line, though whatever it is, this insider claims it’ll be the final big exclusive on the Switch and the Switch alone.

Of course, moving forward, just like we see between the PS4 and PS5, for instance, there’s every chance future Switch 2 games can also run on the original Switch. Though given the leaked hardware improvements, don’t expect to see the higher end AAA releases porting backwards anytime soon.