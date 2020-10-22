 Insane Forza Horizon 4 glitch lets players break speed records - Dexerto
Insane Forza Horizon 4 glitch lets players break speed records

Published: 22/Oct/2020 12:38

by Kieran Bicknell
Forza Horizon 4 Train Glitch
Microsoft

Forza Horizon

Forza Horizon 4 has been around for a while now, but players are still finding new (and hilarious) glitches on a regular basis. In this case, you can utilize the non-stop train that traverses the map to break speed records, as one Reddit user discovered.

Similar to that seen in GTA V, the train that traverses the Forza Horizon 4 map is unable to be stopped. Try as you might, nothing is getting in the way of the steam locomotive and its train as it crisscrosses the Horizon world.

Despite its inability to be stopped, that doesn’t mean the train is a totally useless feature. One Reddit user – CarBoy0001 – discovered that the force of the unstoppable object can actually be put to good use.

Posting to the r/ForzaHorizon subreddit, the video shows a hilarious glitch that makes use of the train to hit insane speeds.

FH4 Train
YouTube: GameRiot
The train seen in Forza Horizon 4 is a replica of the famous ‘Flying Scotsman’ locomotive.

Forza Horizon 4 train glitch

With their Koenigsegg parked on the edge of one of the numerous rail bridges on the map, the player lies in wait for the train to arrive.

Once the train does turn up, instead of merely shunting the car gently out of the way, it glitches the game with hilarious consequences.

I knew the glitch was gonna be wild but not this much from r/ForzaHorizon

When the train connects with the rear 3/4 of the Koenigsegg, it sends the car flying across the map. Not only does it do this, but also makes the players’ car break a number of speed ‘records’ in the process.

The video shows the Koenigsegg flying through the air at 700km/h (434mph) while traveling an incredible distance across the map. In real life, this would significantly break the current speed record for a production car of 316mph.

“I knew the glitch was going to be wild” said CarBoy “but not this much.” Seemingly surprised by their results, the train glitch has been replicated a number of times by YouTubers; Why not give it a go next time you play?

GTA

GTA 5 Halloween update patch notes: S80RR, Peyote Plants, $1m free cash

Published: 22/Oct/2020 12:30

by Andrew Highton
GTA characters holding weapons in GTA V
Rockstar Games

GTA 5

It’s time for your GTA 5 Halloween update patch notes. For the spooky season, we will see the return of those pesky Peyote Plants, an expensive Casino car you can get for free, limited time game mode cash boosts – and much more! 

It seems like GTA 6 is years away at this point, so these weekly updates for GTA Online will help to keep the game fresh and keep its large player base more than satisfied.

Information for the newest GTA Online update has leaked ahead of time as usual – thanks to Twitter’s TezFunz2 – and it means we can present all the information to you now.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s GTA 5 Halloween update patch notes.

GTA Online October 22 update: Patch notes

Casino rewards vehicle

The S80RR in GTA V
Rockstar Games
This sparkling beauty is now yours. Enjoy.

The standout selection of the new content is of course the S80RR. Classed as a ‘Super’ car, this bad boy would normally set you back about $2,500,000.

According to the GTA Wiki website: “The S80RR was designed to do two things. First, to be the predominant endurance racer of its era. Second, to make so few concessions to the physical comfort and psychological wellbeing of the driver that getting as far as the end of your driveway risks multiple organ failure, an irrecoverable nervous breakdown, and absolutely no regrets whatsoever.”

So spin that wheel, and get yourself behind the wheel.

Mission cash rewards, Peyote Plants & free gifts

GTA 5 peyote plants
Rockstar Games
Peyote Plants are back in GTA Online.

It’s 3x GTA$ and RP on Free Roam Events this week. It’s also 3x on these modes:

  • Bunker
  • Diamond
  • Missile Base
  • Slasher
  • Adversary mode
  • Nightclub
  • Popularity

It’s also 2x GTA$ & RP on Halloween-themed Adversary modes, plus Peyote Plants are now available.

There are free log-in rewards as usual with players getting: Orange Dot Tech Mask, Lemon Sports Track Pants, and a Lemon Sports Track Top.

Races/Time Trials

  • Premium Race: Business Trip
  • Time Trial: Fort Zancudo
  • RC Time Trial: Cemetery

Discounts

An RC Tank in GTA V
Rockstar Games
Everyone deserves to have their own personal RC Tank.

Players can look forward to up to 40% off of some rare and exotic vehicles, nightclubs, and renovations to customize them how you want.

  • 40% Off: Nightclubs, RC Tank ($1,365,000)
  • 30% Off: Lurcher ($455,000), Romero Hearse ($31,500), Sanctus ($1,396,500), Reaper ($1,116,500), Nightclub Renovations

These are the same discounts retained from last week’s update at 50% off.

  • Torero
  • Swinger
  • Savestra
  • 190z
  • Stirling GT
  • Rapid GT Classic
  • Mamba
  • Infernus Classic
  • Z-Type
  • Viseris

PS Plus Owners also get their usual $1 million for logging in.

GTA 5 Twitch Prime Gaming rewards

As always, there are some more GTA 5 Twitch Prime Gaming rewards to scoop up this week – including exclusive access to the Vespucci Canals Nightclub.

These can be found in our regularly updated rewards hub guide, so get claiming! These are rotated out regularly so don’t miss your chance to grab them.