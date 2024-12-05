Infinity Nikki website hacked with abusive Genshin Impact message

Just hours after the official launch of Infinity Nikki, the gacha game’s official website was hacked and replaced with a nasty Genshin Impact message.

On December 4, 2024, the official Infinity Nikki website was briefly compromised for around 40 minutes. During this time, any players who ventured over to the site or tried to download the game were met with the following comment: “Kill yourself! Or just better try Genshin Impact private server.”

This message was followed by an ominous QR code that reportedly took the player to a custom Genshin Impact server.

The hacked message has since been removed and players can now safely download Infinity Nikki without a problem.

It’s currently unclear how this incident occurred or whether those behind it have been identified, but both the Genshin and Infinity Nikki communities have shared their shock over the event.

“I went to download the game and this was right in my face. I was so confused,” wrote one player. “I wonder how long until HoYo sends lawyers on the hacker for promoting a private server for Genshin,” replied another.

Many Genshin Impact fans were also keen to highlight that the hacker was likely trying to instigate drama between the two communities.

“To be honest, I doubt this person is a Genshin Impact fan, if they got access to the Infinity Nikki site they probably don’t have good intentions with their Genshin Impact private server and are just throwing the widest net,” wrote one player.

Paper games – the developers behind Infinity Nikki – haven’t provided any details about the hack. We’ll update this post if the devs share anything, but in the meantime, you can head over to the game’s website without issue.