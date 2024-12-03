Infinity Nikki release times and how to preload on PlayStation, PC & mobile

Infinity Nikki will finally arrive on December 5, with millions already signed up to get into the adventure and enjoy the new outfits, puzzles, and storyline as soon as it releases.

As the fifth game in the franchise, Infinity Nikki is already proving to be a hit, with over 30 million players pre-registering so they can be the first to dive into Miraland and explore everything the gacha game has to offer, from its banners, events, and in-game Style Challenges.

Article continues after ad

So, whether you’ve pre-registered or are just looking to be one of the first to dive in, you’ll need to preload the game and prepare for Infinity Nikkis release time.

How to preload Infinity Nikki

Installing Infinity Nikki is relatively easy and anyone on the game’s available platforms can do it (Mobile, PS5, & PC).

To do so, follow the steps below:





Head into the Infinity Nikki website. Select your chosen platform in the bottom right. Download the launcher / purchase the game. Install Infinity Nikki.

For those using the separate Infinity Nikki launcher on PC, be sure to run the game after installing said launcher, this will allow you to install the shaders and be fully prepared.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Release times in all regions

With the game installed, you’ll need to wait until December 4, 2024, or December 5 to play, depending on your timezone.

Infinity Nikki releases on all available platforms at 10:00 am UTC (+8).

December 4

Los Angeles : 6 PM PT

: 6 PM PT Mexico City : 8 PM CT

: 8 PM CT New York : 9 PM ET

: 9 PM ET Riyadh : 10 PM AST

: 10 PM AST São Paulo: 11 PM BRT

December 5

London : 2 AM GMT

: 2 AM GMT Paris : 3 AM CET

: 3 AM CET Helsinki : 4 AM EET

: 4 AM EET Seoul : 11 AM KST

: 11 AM KST Tokyo : 11 AM JST

: 11 AM JST Sydney: 1 PM AEDT

1 PM AEDT Auckland: 3 PM NZDT

If you haven’t already, be sure to pre-register for Infinity Nikki, as you’ll be able to grab more Blings, Resonite Crystals, outfits, and so much more. If you’ve already done this, be sure to check out all the current outfits you can expect, or grab some free rewards as soon as you load in using the game’s codes.