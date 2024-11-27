Infinity Nikki gacha system explained, from Resonance to Pity & Surprise-O-Matic

Infinity Nikki puts players in an adorable world of dressing up filled with crafting, exploration, combat, and of course, brand-new outfits, which can be pulled from the game’s gacha system.

Similar to HoYoverses Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact or Devsisters’ Cookie Run Kingdom, Infinity Nikki is all about its gacha system, allowing you to get hold of adorable, and sometimes powerful new outfits for the game’s protagonist.

However, the gacha mechanics can be a little confusing, especially given the microtransactions that often follow it, so we’ve got a breakdown of it below.

How does gacha work in Infinity Nikki?

Essentially, Infinity Nikki’s gacha system involves players spending their Resonance on the ability to randomly pull for a certain outfit.

Most of the time these outfits have something to do with the current banner, which offers a higher probability of obtaining the advertised clothing.

Papergames Infinity Nikki banners are added with every new update.

So, using the gacha system, you’ll be able to essentially gamble your Resonance to collect more clothes and accessories for your journey, with the desire usually being to grab some higher-starred items. However, the higher the rating, the harder they are to pull.

Infinity Nikki Resonance explained

Resonance is essentially the game’s premium currency that you can earn by spending real money, redeeming codes, or throughout the game, though the real money option will always get you more, faster.

Infinity Nikki contains two types of crystals you can use in banners: Resonite Crystals (blue crystals) and Revelation Crystals (pink crystals).

Papergames

Resonite Crystals are specifically for permanent banners, while Revelation Crystals are used for limited banners.

With that in mind, you’ll need to pay 120 Diamonds for one of those Crystals so there’s plenty of saving to do to participate on these banners, and even then there’s not always a guarantee you’ll get what you’re looking for.

Pity system explained

Gacha games like Infinity Nikki are primarily luck-based. However, just like Honkai and Genshin, Infinity Nikki also has a Pity System to help anyone suffering with 1-star pieces consistently.

Essentially, for every 20 pulls you do on the banner, you’re guaranteed to get at least one new 5-star piece of clothing. To complement this, every 10 pulls on the banner will guarantee one new 4-star piece of clothing to help complete any chosen sets.

Papergames

As such, you’re better off saving your pulls until you can afford more than 10 or 20 depending on the clothing you need, but if you’re lucky bad, you could need as many as 180 pulls to complete a higher-starred outfit, considering most have around nine pieces of clothing per set.

However, it’s important to know, that Pity doesn’t carry over between banners, while it’s not a massive deal, it’s worth remembering as you play.

What is Infinity Nikkis Surprise-O-Matic?

Similar to the gacha mechanic is the Surprise-O-Matic feature, which lets you gamble your Bling (the game’s standard currency) with the Stylists Guild.

Papergames

Essentially, you’ll be able to trade 20,000 Bling for a single pull to unlock more clothes and accessories. Just like the banners, you’ll have a chance to unlock each item, with the higher-rarity clothes having a lower chance of unlocking. As it capitalizes on the free currency, the rates are extremely low, with the probability of grabbing a 5-star item being as low as 0.8%.

Unlike the traditional pulls, Infinity Nikkis Surprise-O-Matic also doesn’t have a Pity system in place, so your unlucky streak isn’t getting any help here.

So, that’s all you need to know about the Infinity Nikki gacha system. While gearing up for the game’s release, check out the current events you can take part in or brush up on your Style Challenge knowledge to ensure you’re prepared for its competitions.