Infinity Nikki 1.1 update: Shooting Star Season start date, new outfits, more

Infinity Nikki’s first major update, patch 1.1, is just around the corner as the Shooting Star Season draws near. From the exact start date to teasers of what’s to come, here’s everything we know so far.

Hot on the heels of its December 5 launch, Infinity Nikki is already gearing up for its first huge update. Players have been eagerly anticipating patch 1.1 and while it’s still early days yet, with only a few details to go off, we do have some idea of what to expect.

While there has been one minor patch already, a hotfix that arrived early on as an apology for initial network issues, this forthcoming update marks the first real content drop for the game. Naturally, there’s plenty of excitement around it.

From the exact launch day to an early rundown of what’s coming as part of the update, here’s what we know thus far about Infinity Nikki’s 1.1 patch.

Infinity Nikki’s 1.1 patch is scheduled to go live on Monday, December 30. A specific start time hasn’t yet been revealed, though it could coincide with the daily reset at 3AM PT.

There’s also currently no telling just how long this patch cycle may last. As it marks the beginning of the Shooting Star Season, it could run for a few weeks as the game celebrates the new year.

What to expect in Infinity Nikki 1.1 patch

As it’s still early days yet, specifics haven’t quite been revealed, though we do have a rough idea of what to expect.

For starters, the first advertisement for Shooting Star Season confirmed new customization options are on the way, with everything from Outfits, Accessories, and in-game avatars all set to be themed around the festive takeover.

Furthermore, devs have confirmed a number of quality-of-life improvements and key bug fixes will be rolled out as part of the 1.1 update, many of which are based on feedback from the community.

Last but not least, this patch cycle is expected to feature a number of limited-time events, providing exclusive rewards. If you miss them, they very well may be gone forever, so make sure you’re keeping an eye out for in-game festivities as they appear.

For now, that’s all we know about the first major Infinity Nikki update. But as it’s just days away, we’re sure to learn a great deal more in the very near future. Rest assured, we’ll update you here as any further details emerge.