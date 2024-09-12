Indie game goes viral morphing Smash Bros into 40-player Battle Royale

A new indie game, Byte Breakers, is going viral online, and many are eager to check out the 40-player Battle Royale meets Smash Bros experience.

Fighting games and Battle Royale titles are two of the biggest genres in the industry, so it’s no surprise that a new indie project, Byte Breakers, which aims to combine these two styles into one experience, has gone viral online.

But what is Byte Breakers? According to the official Steam synopsis that went live on September 11, 2024, Byte Breakers “is a platform fighting battle royale for 40 players. Navigate a massive city, gear up, and escape the encroaching glitch zone while battling the world to become the last duo standing.”

Article continues after ad

Developer Odyssey Interactive, who previously worked on Omega Strikers, uploaded a video to X in which they broke down their new title, showed off some gameplay, and announced it would soon be coming to PC, albeit as a prototype for the time being.

Article continues after ad

The announcement post, which amassed over a million views in under 10 hours, has exploded on social media. Many gamers more than eager to jump into the 40-player experience as soon as they can.

Article continues after ad

Popular VTuber Vienna said that they have already “tested” the game and stated, “it was a blast!” Further noting that they “can’t wait to see [the devs] cook it!!”

“Tested this game and it was awesome. Gameplay loop is very reminiscent of Smash Run/City Trial and the movement feels fantastic. High hopes for this,” wrote another X user.

In addition, those hearing about Byte Breakers for the first time were excited to jump in and experience “a new fighting game with a sick as twist!”

Article continues after ad

However, the devs did emphasize that the title is just a prototype and that they “might not even make” a full version of the game. Should the concept not quite work out as they hope, there’s every chance this is merely a shortlived pipedream and gone before we know it.

Article continues after ad

Though for those eager to give this new 40-player fighting Battle Royal title a go, the first playtest will begin on September 13 on American servers only.