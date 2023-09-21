Indiana Jones: Platforms, release window, & everything we know

Indiana Jones is a brand new upcoming game by Machine Games and Bethesda. Here is all that you need to know about the game including the platforms, release window, and other details.

Indiana Jones is one of the most beloved franchises out there. However, there hasn’t been a single Indiana Jones game in quite a long while. Machine Games announced an Indiana Jones game back in 2021, but they went silent after that.

A recent leak albeit an accidental one pertaining to Microsoft’s plans regarding upcoming games, once again we got to see Indiana Jones being mentioned in their files. It was simply a mention but it gave some idea of what to expect and when.

Here is all you need to know about the Indiana Jones game by Machine Games and Bethesda.

Machine Games Indiana Jones’ new game might get information very soon

Indiana Jones Release Window

The leaked document claimed that Indiana Jones was supposed to be released in 2022. However, that is not possible anymore. Fortunately, Todd Howard has confirmed that we will hear about the game soon enough.

Therefore, it looks like players can expect some information regarding a release date in 2024.

Indiana Jones Platforms

Indiana Jones will be released on Xbox and PC. A PlayStation release is unlikely as Microsoft has been quite strict when it comes to releasing games as exclusives when it comes to studios owned by them.

This is all we know about Indiana Jones so far. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other hubs for upcoming games at Dexerto.

