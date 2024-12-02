Indiana Jones and the Great Circle release times, preload & how to play early

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle arrives on December 6, with the first-person action-adventure from MachineGames and Bethesda bringing Indy on another globe-trotting adventure.

Troy Baker dons the classic fedora as the titular archeologist in this new story set between the events of Raider of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. Since it’s published by Microsoft-owned Bethesda, it’s exclusive to Xbox and PC at launch and comes to Game Pass on day one.

Article continues after ad

If you can’t wait to recover priceless artifacts, solve puzzles, and beat up Nazis, then here’s when Indiana Jones and the Great Circle releases in your time zone, as well as how to play early.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle release times in all regions

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle releases in the UK at midnight on Monday, December 9, so North American fans can play at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET on December 8. This was revealed through the Xbox App for PC but if MachineGames or Bethesda provide an update, we’ll let you know.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

December 8

Los Angeles : 4 PM PT

: 4 PM PT Mexico City : 6 PM CST

: 6 PM CST New York : 7 PM ET

: 7 PM ET São Paulo: 9 PM BRT

December 9

London : Midnight GMT

: Midnight GMT Paris : 1 AM CET

: 1 AM CET Helsinki : 2 AM EET

: 2 AM EET Riyadh : 3 AM AST

: 3 AM AST Seoul : 9 AM KST

: 9 AM KST Tokyo : 9 AM JST

: 9 AM JST Sydney: 11 AM AEDT

11 AM AEDT Auckland: 1 PM NZDT

Dexerto / Microsoft

How to preload

While the preload option for Indiana Jones is live on Xbox and PC through the Xbox app, it’s not the full preload yet. The button is there, but pressing it only downloads a couple hundred MB so we’ll need to wait for an update before we can know the full file size.

How to play Indiana Jones early

Buying the Premium Edition of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will let you play the game three days early on December 5 at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET / midnight GMT (Dec 6).

Article continues after ad

The Premium Edition costs $99.99/£99.99 but if you own Xbox Game Pass, you can upgrade your edition for $34.99/£34.99 – not only giving you early access, but also the Temple of Doom outfit, digital artbook, and the Order of the Giants story DLC that arrives at a later date.

For more on the latest Indiana Jones adventure, you can check out our hands-on preview where we say “Indy is back and better than ever.”