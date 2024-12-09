Indiana Jones and the Great Circle ending explained

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’s conclusion is epic, so here is our full explanation of how Indy’s latest adventure wraps up.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle puts players in the shoes of one of film’s most incredible adventurers. The new action-adventure title by MachineGames is a globe-trotting adventure akin to what fans of the franchise have grown to love and expect from Indy.

Like any Indiana Jones adventure, the Great Circle involves plenty of mystery, secrets, and plot twists. Its finale is as giant and unexpected as it is exciting and thrilling.

The Great Circle’s final moments spectacularly wrap up the game’s story. The origins of the Great Circle, the ancient power Indy searches for throughout the whole game, are revealed.

Dexerto/MachineGames

What’s more, Indy and Voss face off once and for all after chasing each other around the world for most of the game.

There is a lot to process at the end of the Great Circle, and for those who may have missed a few key moments from the finale, here is our full breakdown of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’s ending.

It goes without saying but spoiler warning ahead as we will be discussing the ending of the Great Circle.

What is the Great Circle? Ancient power explained

Dexerto/MachineGames

The main mystery of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is in its name, with Indy, Gina, and other associates working together to uncover the power of the Great Circle before the likes of Emmerich Voss do so first.

Voss wishes to complete the Great Circle and use its power to help the Nazi forces take over the world, something Indiana Jones is hell-bent on stopping. For most of the game, the exact power of the Great Circle is unknown. However, this all changes during the game’s finale.

The Great Circle is revealed to consist of 17 stones, all containing an ancient power. Combined, these stones can transport people anywhere they wish across Earth.

After securing the last stone in Sukhothai, Indy, Locus, and Gina are cornered by Voss and his forces. When trying to flee, Gina is taken hostage, and so Indy and Locus chase after them to help rescue her.

Dexerto/MachineGames

Their journey takes them to a Nazi camp in the Middle East, wherein it is revealed that Noah’s Arc is what powers the Great Circle. The story of Noah’s Arc is derived from Christianity, wherein a massive flood wipes out the Earth so that God can rid the world of the unrighteous.

God then tells Noah to build an Ark and bring his family and two of every animal aboard. The Earth is flooded, and Noah and his family are tasked with repopulating the world and building it back up again.

Defeating Voss and destroying the Great Circle for good

Dexerto/MachineGames

Indy, Gina, and Locus are all tricked and captured by Voss when trying to flee the Nazi camp and are taken aboard Noah’s ark, which is moved from its resting place out into the open.

They must watch Voss return all the stones to the Great Circle and unlock its power. Thanks to the switchblade hairpin Gina was given by her sister Laura, they can break free, but not quickly enough to stop Voss from completing the Great Circle.

Dexerto/MachineGames

While successful, Voss is deemed unworthy and cannot control the Great Circle. Instead, a giant storm is triggered, with Gina and Indy forced to take Voss down and stop the Great Circle before it destroys them and the whole world.

While helping stop this catastrophe, Locus sacrifices himself and is deemed worthy of the power of the Great Circle, which is no surprise given that the Giant has dedicated his whole life to keeping its power a secret.

MachineGames/Dexerto

Voss is burnt alive by the power of the Great Circle, and Indy and Gina survive and wash up on shore, Noah’s Ark and the Great Circle completely destroyed in the process.

A bittersweet goodbye and a farewell kiss

Dexerto/MachineGames

The game then fades to black before the true final cutscene plays out. Indy and Gina are back in Cairo, and the archeologist is ready to jump on a plane and continue his adventure.

While Indy asks Gina to join him, she declines and states that he is “too busy chasing the past” despite the two developing a romantic connection throughout their journey together.

She chooses to stay in Cairo and help fight against the Nazi order, noting there is “too much at stake” for her to leave. Before Indy takes off, he and Gina share a farewell kiss. The credits roll as the plane ascends into the sky, and Indy begins his next journey.

The ending manages to tie up Indy’s quest perfectly, keeping in line with the official canon of the films and leaving the door open for more treasure hunting.