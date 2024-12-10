Indiana Jones and the Great Circle DLC: Game Director teases what’s next for Indy

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’s first major DLC has been announced, and the Game Director hinted at what to expect in an interview with Dexerto.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is finally out and it’s an adventure that expertly honors the character’s legacy. The latest adventure for the iconic treasure hunter is a journey across the world to stop the villainous Emmerich Voss and the Nazi Party from unlocking an ancient tool capable of unthinkable power.

While the game’s finale wraps up the mystery of the Great Circle, it does leave room for more adventuring. In fact, developer MachineGames has already confirmed that the game will get a new DLC called The Order of the Giants.

In an exclusive interview with Dexerto, Game Director Axel Torvenius teased what fans can expect from the upcoming DLC and how it will extend beyond the narrative told in The Great Circle.

What will the Indiana Jones DLC be about?

The Order of the Giants will largely center on continuing to uncover the mysteries of the Vatican, one of the game’s central locations and, in many ways, the foundation from which the Great Circle’s narrative propels.

Dexerto/MachineGames The Vatican is at the heart of Indiana Jones and The Great Circle’s main mystery

In the Great Circle, Indy teams up with Locus, a Giant who has dedicated his life to protecting the power of the ancient artifact and ensuring it doesn’t fall into the wrong hands. The origins of this collective largely remained a mystery as the final credits rolled, so this DLC will likely flesh out how these Giants came to be.

“The focus on the adventure and then, of course, the narrative tied together,” Torvenius noted.

Dexerto/MachineGames The origins of Giants in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle are still unknown.

The Indy Game Director then confirmed that it will be a “story-driven” DLC and will be released “next year,” likely in the first quarter of 2025, but an exact release date has not yet been penciled in.

This new content is the “core and main focus” for MachineGames now that the main game is out of the way.

This new story will be an “exciting adventure worthy of Indy,” an aspect of the Great Circle that was always a pivotal stepping point for developers crafting the game.

Torvenius noted that the team is currently working on the DLC and is focused on ensuring they “get everything out as smooth as possible.”

Will The Order of the Giants DLC be paid content?

Xbox The Order of the Giants is set to release in early 2025.

The Order of the Giants will be a paid DLC. Given it is a new story-based expansion, this shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

While Torvenius did not comment on the cost of the DLC, the Digital Premium edition Upgrade is priced at $34.99 USD.

