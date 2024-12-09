Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: Complete achievements list & all secrets

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle throws players into the thrilling world of one of the most famous archaeologists and explorers as he investigates the theft of a valuable artifact and works to return it, destroying any Nazis that get in his way.

While it has a relatively linear storyline, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle also has plenty of puzzles, collectibles, and of course, achievements for players to grab as they head through the story. Some can be completed as you finish quests, while others require you to defeat an enemy in a certain way, collect Journal notes, and learn abilities.

Then there are the secret achievements, which won’t be revealed until you complete them. So, to help you 100% Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, here are all the achievements, from those already revealed and their secrets.

All Indiana Jones and the Great Circle achievements

In total, there are 45 achievements in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, with 24 of those appearing as secrets until you unlock them.

MachineGames Over half of the game’s achievements are secrets.

The complete list is as follows, though be aware that, as some of these are secret they may spoil some elements of the story:

Tuned In – Bring all radio frequencies to Gina

– Bring all radio frequencies to Gina Repatriation – Return all Lost Artifacts

– Return all Lost Artifacts Bookworm – Learn 10 abilities from Adventure books

– Learn 10 abilities from Adventure books Literary Bug – Learn an ability from an Adventure book

– Learn an ability from an Adventure book Bookman – Learn all abilities from Adventure books

– Learn all abilities from Adventure books Tour de Force – Defeat all boxing champions

– Defeat all boxing champions Field Survey – Collect 50 Journal notes

– Collect 50 Journal notes Archivist – Collect all Journal notes in the game

– Collect all Journal notes in the game The Right Note – Hit an enemy with a guitar

– Hit an enemy with a guitar Pest Control – Attack an enemy with a fly swatter

– Attack an enemy with a fly swatter Apple of Discord – Hit an enemy with an apple

– Hit an enemy with an apple A Little Tumble – Push an enemy from a ledge

– Push an enemy from a ledge Your Own Medicine – Disarm an enemy with the whip and use his weapon to knock him out

– Disarm an enemy with the whip and use his weapon to knock him out Offensive Defense – Knock out an enemy using only counters

– Knock out an enemy using only counters A Slippery Customer – Dodge a power punch

– Dodge a power punch A Savage Discovery – Complete “A Savage Discovery” fieldwork

– Complete “A Savage Discovery” fieldwork Little Horn – Cornetto eaten

– Cornetto eaten Bread is Life – Aish Baladi Bread eaten

– Aish Baladi Bread eaten Celestial Delight – Eat a Star Fruit

– Eat a Star Fruit Filling in the Blanks – Revisit a location

– Revisit a location Shutterbug – Capture 50 photographs for your Journal

– Capture 50 photographs for your Journal The Golden Idol – Complete “The Golden Idol”

– Complete “The Golden Idol” The Break-In – Complete “The Break-in”

– Complete “The Break-in” The Stolen Cat Mummy – Complete “The Stolen Cat Mummy”

– Complete “The Stolen Cat Mummy” The Idol of Ra – Complete “The Idol of Ra”

– Complete “The Idol of Ra” A Harsh Climb – Complete “A Harsh Climb”

– Complete “A Harsh Climb” Into the Fire – Complete “Into the Fire”

– Complete “Into the Fire” The Blessed Pearl – Complete “The Blessed Pearl”

– Complete “The Blessed Pearl” Atonements – Complete “Atonements”

– Complete “Atonements” Ecco! – Photograph Ernesto

– Photograph Ernesto Path of Junia – Photograph all inscriptions in Vatican City and return to Antonio

– Photograph all inscriptions in Vatican City and return to Antonio When in Rome – Solve all mysteries in Vatican City

– Solve all mysteries in Vatican City It Belongs in a Museum! – Collect all the missing Stelae

– Collect all the missing Stelae Secrets in the Sand – Solve all mysteries in Gizeh

– Solve all mysteries in Gizeh Gear Head – Solve the Cogwheel puzzle in Sukhothai

– Solve the Cogwheel puzzle in Sukhothai Beneath the Surface – Solve all mysteries in Sukhothai

– Solve all mysteries in Sukhothai Shadows Out of Time – Collect all the Ancient Relics

– Collect all the Ancient Relics The Mad Priest – Complete “The Mad Priest” Fieldwork

– Complete “The Mad Priest” Fieldwork A Nun in Trouble – Complete “A Nun in Trouble” Fieldwork

– Complete “A Nun in Trouble” Fieldwork Secret of the Queen Mother – Complete “Secret of the Queen Mother” Fieldwork

– Complete “Secret of the Queen Mother” Fieldwork Sanctuary of the Guardians – Complete “Sanctuary of the Guardians” Fieldwork

– Complete “Sanctuary of the Guardians” Fieldwork Savage Predicament – Complete “Savage Predicament” Fieldwork

– Complete “Savage Predicament” Fieldwork The Kid Who Vanished – Complete “The Kid Who Vanished” Fieldwork

– Complete “The Kid Who Vanished” Fieldwork A Study in Fear – Complete “A Study in Fear” Fieldwork

– Complete “A Study in Fear” Fieldwork Lost in the Past – Complete “Lost in the Past” Fieldwork

Thankfully, most of these achievements are completed by simply playing through the story. Most mark the end of a quest or specific Fieldwork. However, some, like the Shadows Out of Time or It Belongs in a Museum! will require you to specifically look out for the Stelaes and Ancient Relics, so be sure to collect everything you can if you’re looking to complete the game at 100%.

While exploring the game’s side quests and main story, be sure to check out our guides on the Fountain of Confession puzzle or the Sacred Wounds puzzle as they’re notoriously challenging. Alternatively, if you’ve got to the end of the game, take a look at the ending explained in case you missed anything before your next playthrough.

