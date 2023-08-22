Immortals of Aveum voice cast: All characters and actors

Immortals of Aveum has arrived and the magic-focused title features a vibrant cast of interesting characters bought to life by a talented group of voice actors. Here are the voice actors that make up the game’s main cast, and previous roles you may recognize them from.

The first release from Ascendant Studios is Immortals of Aveum, a brand-new FPS title that brings a magical twist to the genre and swaps out magic abilities for traditional gunplay.

Throughout the game, you’ll play as the protagonist, Jak, as you embark on an exciting journey full of interesting characters, who are all brought to life by talented voice actors. If you want to know more about the cast who are responsible for voicing the core cast, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s everything you need to know about Immortals of Aveum’s main voice actors, including previous roles you may recognize them from.

Contents

Jake – Darren Barnet

Ascendant Studios Jak is the game’s main protagonist.

Jak is the main protagonist in Immortals of Aveum, who is a brand new member of the Immortals due to being an ‘unforeseen’ – a magic wielder who unexpectedly manifests magical powers later in life. After being recruited into the group, he is swiftly thrust into the endless war for mankind’s control of magic.

Darren Barnet voices Jak in Immortals of Aveum. He has previously appeared in the Netflix series Never Have I Ever, and is featured in the upcoming Gran Turismo movie.

Kirkan – Gina Torres

Ascendant Studios In Immortals of Aveum, Kirkan is Jak’s mentor.

Kirkan is the Grand Magnus of the Immortals and is a forty-year veteran of the Everwar – the war raging for the control of magic. She discovers and recruits Jake after his powers awaken and acts as his mentor.

The voice actor for Kirkan in Immortals of Aveum is Gina Torres. She’s previously starred in a number of TV shows and video games. Some of her most noticeable roles have been as Jessica Pearson in the drama series Suits and Vanguard Ikora Rey in the Destiny games.

Devyn – Antonio Aakeel

Ascendant Studios In Immortals of Aveum, Devyn is a master of green magic.

Devyn is a member of the Immortals who is also the youngest master of green magic in history. He was born into a wealthy family and has spent the majority of his life studying. He’s a natural leader and is extremely witty.

The voice actor for Devyn in Immortals of Aveum is Antonio Aakeel. He’s previously featured in the 2018 Tomb Raider movie based on the 2013 game, and starred alongside Gary Oldman in season 1 of the Apple TV series ‘Slow Horses.’

Zendara – Lily Cowles

Ascendant Studios Zendara is a master of red magic.

The final member of the Immortals, Zendara is a master of red magic. She serves as Jak’s field commander and hails from a royal family, though rarely speaks about her heritage. She has a strong, impatient, and unforgiving personality.

Voice actor Lily Cowles plays Zendara. She’s been starring in the CW’s Roswell, New Mexico since 2019. In terms of video games, she voiced operator Helen Park in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Sandrakk – Steven Brand

Ascendant Studios Sandraxx is the main antagonist in Immortals of Aveum.

Sandraxx is the Grand Magnus of the Order of Masks and Lord Marshall of the Rasharnian army. If those terrifying titles didn’t clue you in, he’s one of the game’s main antagonists. He’s on a relentless mission to control magic and will stop at no cost to achieve his goals.

Steven Brand is the voice actor behind Sandraxx in the game. He’s appeared in a variety of TV shows and movies throughout his career, including in Netflix’s The Sandman, Vikings Vallahala, and the Teen Wolf TV series.

Thaddeus – Nick Boraine

Ascendant Studios In the game, Thaddeus is a treasure hunter.

Thaddeus is a mysterious character in Immortals of Aveum. He’s a treasure hunter who has duel-wielding magic abilities and knows a fair amount about Aveum due to his time in the Order of the Immortals, however, he went into self-exile many years ago and no one knows where he is.

Nick Boraine is the voice actor for Thaddeus. He has previously appeared in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Black Ops 4 where he played Colonel Norris and Stanton Shaw respectively. He’s also featured in the TV shows Black Sails and For All of Mankind.

Rook – Charles Halford

Ascendant Studios Charles Halford is the voice actor of Rook.

Rook is the leader of The Aelori, an ancient humanoid race whose origins have been forgotten. Their aura disrupts magic and they can easily nullify spells and halt magical devices. Rook lords over the Underdwell as the leader of the group.

Charles Halford is Rook’s voice actor in Immortals of Aveum. He had previously featured in the DC video game Injustice 2, as well as the CW TV series Supergirl.

Kenzie – Anna Brisbin

Ascendant Studios Voice actor Anna Brisbrin plays Kenzie.

Kenzie is a red Magnus who has a particular disdain for the Everwar and Aveum’s military powers. Her hometown exploded so now floating islands and chunks of rock are all that remains of her home.

Kenzie is portrayed by voice actor Anna Brisbin who’s most known for her YouTube Channel Brizzy Voices where she does a lot of fantastic impression videos of video game and movie characters. She played the role of supporting character Viola in Bayonetta 3.

