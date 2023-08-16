Hyenas: Trailer, platforms, closed beta test & everything we know

Hyenas is an upcoming FPS title from Sega set in the future and filled with chaos and pop culture references. If you’re wondering what the gameplay will be like, here’s everything you need to know.

Sega and Creative Assembly have teamed up to bring a unique, interplanetary, and fast-paced multiplayer FPS title to your screens. The team was also behind the creation of Alien: Isolation and Halo Wars 2, so the results are expected to be interesting.

A closed beta test for the game is also on the horizon. If you were looking for a detailed overview of the game, our hub has got all the information you need.

Contents

Sega Hyenas releases in 2023.

Hyenas release date

Sega hasn’t mentioned a concrete release date for Hyenas yet, but it is going to be released sometime in 2023.

Make sure to check back regularly as we’ll update you with more information as soon as further details regarding a release date are revealed.

Hyenas available platforms

Hyenas will release on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC, and Mac in 2023. On PC, the game will be available on both Steam and Epic Games Store.

At the time of writing, there’s no news for a Nintendo Switch release.

How to sign up for Hyenas closed beta test

Sega has announced that Steam users can register for Hyena’s closed beta test – which runs from August 31, 2023, until September 11, 2023. Those who participated in the closed alpha test will automatically receive a key on August 29.

“The closed beta will feature eight specialists including newcomers Mozie – the OG Hyena – and rock-and-roll roadie Digits,” Sega said.

“They will join ballerina Prima, astronaut Commander Wright, super speedy cosplayer Hero-Ki, Sniper El Silbón, gamer Doc Hotfix and defense connoisseur drag queen Galaxia as they dive into zero-G action across the massive Plundership, Earth Vintage.”

Here’s how to sign up:

Head to Hyenas’ Steam Store page Click “Request Access” next to the “Join the Hyenas Playtest” box Wait for a notification through Steam to find out if you got in

Hyenas system requirements

Since Hyenas is still in an early alpha stage, the system requirements are a bit on the higher side. As the days go by, the developers will try to tone down the hardware requirements with further optimization.

Here’s a rundown of all the minimum and recommended system specifications needed to run Hyenas:

Minimum Specifications Recommended Specifications Windows 7 64bit Windows 10 Quad-core processor running at 2.5 GHz Any 6th Gen Intel processor or Ryzen 1000 series or above 10GB RAM 16GB RAM 5GB VRAM Nvidia 1660 / AMD 5600 XT / Vega 556 DirectX12 DirectX12 Approximately 31GB of storage Approximately 31GB of storage

Hyenas trailer

Hyenas’ official announcement trailer gave us a glimpse of the gameplay, the world, and its characters. Check out the original announcement trailer below:

The gameplay revealed in the announcement trailer featured versatile shooting mechanics in a colorful comical world. More will be revealed in the coming months as the game nears its launch date.

On August 16, Sega posted another trailer alongside the announcement of the closed beta test. The footage featured more gameplay of the multiplayer robbery game.

Gameplay and story details

The game’s story shows that the inhabitants of Earth have colonized Mars and are leaving the planet as it has become uninhabitable. Ships are sent back to Earth to collect the “pop culture” treasure and the Hyenas are now up to destroying these ships to rob their merchandise.

Sega Hyenas follow a post-apocalyptic theme with a twist.

During this process, they have to fight against AI security and other players, as the game is PvEvP, in order to pull off a successful robbery.

Hyenas’ gameplay oozes with graphic novel art-style design with a combination of guns and a post-apocalyptic timeline. You have to combat in zero gravity and it’s sure to be a one-of-a-kind experience.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about the upcoming futuristic FPS title Hyenas. Keep an eye on our hub often as we’ll make sure to update it as soon as new information surfaces online.

