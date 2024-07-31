HoYoverse urged to combat mobile storage problems with a much-needed change

Players who have installed Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero on mobile are urging HoYoverse to add a feature to help with storage woes.

With the arrival of Zenless Zone Zero and numerous meaty game updates for Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, mobile players are beginning to find their mobile devices are struggling to keep up with the storage demands.

This is particularly true for those with older hardware or players who play multiple gacha games. It’s because of this ongoing issue that the mobile gaming community now wants HoYoverse to add one simple feature to reduce the load.

Article continues after ad

Posting on the official Honkai Star Rail Reddit page, one player shared their frustrations with preloading updates for HoYoverse games. After downloading the latest updates for Zenless Zone Zero, Honkai Star Rail, and Genshin Impact the player explained how they barely have room on their mobile device.

Article continues after ad

This is particularly a problem for mobiles that have limited storage or lack external SD card options. It’s because of this, that players now want HoYoverse to add the option to delete past resources in all of their games.

Article continues after ad

“I had to uninstall ZZZ. No hate for the game, since I’ll 100% try to come back someday after getting a better phone, but how the heck does the game take up 18 GB on the first go when the game is on a much smaller scale than Genshin/HSR? Lol,” wrote one player.

Others also agreed, with one player noting how having the ability to delete past quests and content would free up some much-needed space:

Article continues after ad

“They need to let us delete past quests, also they should make the permanent events modes downloadable. Right now there are a lot of past events/modes that still exist that not every player plays, so making it DLC can free up space. [You could then] download it again when there’s a current event involving it.”

Article continues after ad

Hopefully, HoYoverse will add a storage management system to help improve the mobile experience in the future. But if you’re struggling with your storage and don’t have a PC or console, then you can always check out our best microSD card guide.