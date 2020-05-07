How to watch Xbox Series X gameplay reveal

Microsoft is showing off gameplay footage from their upcoming Xbox One X for the first time on May 7. They will be showcasing the power of their next-generation console with footage from unreleased games, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Both Sony and Microsoft are set to launch the PS5 and Xbox Series X respectively this year, with the rivals going head-t0-head on power, speed, storage, resolution, and all other aspects of the console experience.

But, Microsoft still holds on to the claim that they have the world's most powerful console, backed up mainly by the headline teraflops figure (although this is only one piece of the puzzle).

Advertisement

Watch Xbox Series X gameplay reveal

You can watch the Xbox Series X gameplay reveal on Thursday, May 7 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST.

The stream will be available on Twitch, Mixer, Facebook and Twitter, but for the best viewing experience, a 4K stream will be live on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=REwzQraW7K4

Advertisement

Xbox Series X reveal games

Perhaps the most exciting reveal was not just the Xbox Series X itself, but also the first look at a gameplay trailer for Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Ubisoft confirmed that the gameplay trailer for their next installment in the franchise will be shown exclusively on the Xbox stream.

A message from Ashraf Ismail, our Creative Director on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla! Tune in this Thursday at 8AM PDT / 5PM CEST for the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gameplay trailer during the First Look @Xbox Series X Gameplay on Inside Xbox! pic.twitter.com/iciiLso8Oa — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) May 6, 2020

Microsoft have confirmed that the May edition of Inside Xbox "will focus on giving you a first look at next-gen gameplay, trailers and sneak peeks." We will also "hear from game creators about what they’re doing with their games on Xbox Series X."

Games revealed on Inside Xbox:

Advertisement

When is Xbox Series X coming out?

Like the PlayStation 5, there is no confirmed release date for the new Xbox console yet. Both Sony and Microsoft have only said "Holiday 2020", which typically covers the period of both November and December, or at the very earliest, late October.

If you're not yet convinced which one to buy, you can check out our full comparison of the technical specifications of each here.

But, it's also important to consider other aspects too, such as price, game exclusives, and of course, which console your friends are playing. This last part may become less important in the future though, as the trend towards cross-platform play in multiplayer games continues.