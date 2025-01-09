How to watch Xbox Developer Direct Jan 2025: Date, time & games

Microsoft has announced a new Xbox Developer Direct, where upcoming titles like Doom: The Dark Ages will be shown in greater detail, and a new title will be revealed.

The Xbox Series X/S currently has a stacked year, so long as you ignore the ever-present threat of delays. 2025 will see the launches of Avowed, Fable, The Outer Worlds 2, and Towerborne. There are also reports of Microsoft developing a handheld system akin to the Steam Deck, which may launch this year.

2025 is kicking off with a Developer Direct, which will hopefully offer concrete release dates for some of Xbox Game Studios’ biggest upcoming titles.

Microsoft

The Xbox Developer Direct will take place on Thursday, January 23 at 10 am Pacific / 1 pm Eastern / 6 pm UK time. This means fans have a few weeks to speculate about what will be revealed at the event.

How to watch Xbox Developer Direct January 2025 Livestream

The Xbox Developer Direct will be available on the official Xbox video channels, including Xbox YouTube and Xbox Twitch. The event will also be hosted by third-party channels on the day.

Confirmed games

The official Xbox website has confirmed some of the games that will be appearing during the Developer Direct:

Doom: The Dark Ages – The Doom series is going medieval, as id Software is taking the Doom Slayer back to the past to rip and tear demons with old-fashioned weaponry and supernatural arms.

The Doom series is going medieval, as id Software is taking the Doom Slayer back to the past to rip and tear demons with old-fashioned weaponry and supernatural arms. South of Midnight – This title by Compulsion Games is set in a fictionalized version of South America, where protagonist Hazel must contend with supernatural beings using mystical weaving powers. South of Midnight has a gorgeous stop-motion visual style and we can’t wait to see more of it in action.

This title by Compulsion Games is set in a fictionalized version of South America, where protagonist Hazel must contend with supernatural beings using mystical weaving powers. South of Midnight has a gorgeous stop-motion visual style and we can’t wait to see more of it in action. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive are keeping turn-based RPGs alive with this dark fantasy game. With amazing aesthetics evocative of Atlus’ style, this oddly named game might be a surprise hit of 2025.

– Sandfall Interactive are keeping turn-based RPGs alive with this dark fantasy game. With amazing aesthetics evocative of Atlus’ style, this oddly named game might be a surprise hit of 2025. Brand new game – At least one new game is being shown during the Developer Direct. Some are speculating that it’s the rumored The Elder Scrolls Oblivion remake, but that feels like more of a summer reveal.

That’s all you need to know about the Xbox Developer Direct. Check out our guides for the best Xbox Game Pass titles and Elite Controller predictions to learn more about Microsoft’s current console.