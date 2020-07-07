How to watch Ubisoft Forward: start time, streams, reveals, more

In lieu of a traditional press conference at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), Ubisoft will be hosting its own livestream for everyone to watch from the comfort of their homes. Here’s a complete overview of everything you need to know about Ubisoft Forward.

As a result of the ongoing global situation, many publishers in the gaming industry have pivoted to hosting their own events. Sony showcased numerous PlayStation 5 titles on June 11, Nintendo revealed new Smash content on June 22, and even CD Projekt Red shared new Cyberpunk 2077 footage on June 25.

These presentations allow developers to highlight their efforts to a global audience just the same as E3. Now, Ubisoft’s turn in the spotlight is up next. Ubisoft Forward is set to be a “celebration of Ubisoft’s upcoming lineup of games and content.”

While many future projects have been teased already, plenty of surprises have also been promised. Here’s a full rundown of the major gaming event.

How to watch the Ubisoft Forward event

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ued_AtC0RCk

On July 6, Ubisoft confirmed that its official livestream will kick off at 10:30 AM PDT | 7:30 PM CEST | 3:30 AM AEST on Monday, July 12. The pre-show begins an hour later and the main show kicks off at 12:00 PM PDT.

If you’re wanting to sit through both the pre-show and the main broadcast, the stream will run for roughly 75 minutes. However, there is also a post-show wrap up as well.

Throughout the pre-show, Trackmania, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Just Dance 2020, and The Division 2 will all be in focus. As a bonus for early-birds, opening the stream anytime after the Trackmania segment will earn you a free game. If you log in with your Uplay account, you can claim a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 and earn rewards “for a variety of Ubisoft titles.”

You can tune into the official broadcast through Ubisoft’s own site here. Though the stream will also be going live across YouTube, Twitch, Mixer, and many social media platforms to boot. Some of which we’ve embedded below for your convenience.

What to expect at the Ubisoft Forward event

The main titles to be featured throughout the broadcast are Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Hyper Scape. While 30 minutes of Valhalla gameplay recently surfaced, and players have been going hands-on with Hyper Scape’s Closed Beta since July 2, Ubisoft has also promised “a few surprises.”

Perhaps we’ll see a new entry in the Splinter Cell franchise or, finally, have confirmation on the long-rumored Rainbow Six crossover.

Maybe we’ll get an update on the ‘ultimate’ pirate simulator Skull & Bones. Or we could even be treated to an unveiling of an all-new IP. Only time will tell as the Ubisoft Forward event kicks off on July 12.