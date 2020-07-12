How to watch Ubisoft Forward: games, time, streams and rewards

Ubisoft Forward is the game publisher's first all-digital conference, taking place on July 12. While the ongoing global health crisis may have sent the event entirely online, players can still look forward to updates on a host of their favorite titles.

Ubisoft Forward live stream

Ubisoft Forward takes place on Sunday, July 12. The stream starts at 10:30am PST/1:30pm EST/6:30pm BST/3:30am ACT. The pre-show will begin 30 minutes after the start of the livestream.

The stream can be found at ubisoft.com/forward, but fans can also expect to find the proceedings being streamed via Ubisoft's Twitch, Twitter and YouTube channels.

What games are being shown at Ubisoft Forward?

As previously stated, the stream will kick off slightly before the pre-show, which will last an hour. The main show will then last 45 minutes, and will be succeeded by a post-show event.

According to Ubisoft themselves, the "stream kicks off at 10:30 AM PDT/07:30 PM CEST with news and content from games like Trackmania, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Just Dance 2020, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, and more."

This is then followed by the main show, which will provide "details from Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyper Scape, and a few surprises". One of these 'surprises' will be Far Cry 6.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w51jTeX74r8

How to get Watch Dogs 2 for free with Ubisoft Forward

Watching and interacting with the Ubisoft Forward stream can also earn players a free copy of Watch Dogs 2, the 2016 Ubisoft title.

"On the day of the conference," Ubisoft state, "don't forget to login with your Ubisoft account to claim a free copy of Watch Dogs 2, plus the chance to earn additional in-game rewards".

Like many recent streams, the developers are offering players rewards for their time and viewing. It remains to be seen what these exclusive rewards will be, but you can stay update with everything from Ubisoft Forward right here on Dexerto.