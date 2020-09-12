How to watch Sony’s PS5 Showcase event: Start time, stream, more

Sony have finally announced another Showcase event for their upcoming next-gen console, the Playstation 5. So, here’s everything you’ll need to catch the action live.

After Microsoft confirmed and announced the release date and price for their new Xbox Series on September 8, it is now Sony's turn to reveal another look at their next-gen console.

Only a few days after, it was revealed that Playstation would be hosting a full Showcase event to share more information about the PS5 and give more insight into what games fans can expect to see.

When does the PS5 Showcase event start?

Sony’s official Showcase event for the Playstation 5 is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, September 16 at the following worldwide times.

1PM PT

3PM CT

4PM ET

9PM BST (UK)

10PM CEST (EU)

6AM AEST (September 17)

PlayStation 5 Showcase broadcasts live this Wednesday at 1pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/W4gkVp7pdv pic.twitter.com/Nn33RT0yki — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 12, 2020

How to watch the PS5 Showcase event

The digital PS5 Showcase is expected to run for "around 40 minutes" in total and it will be livestreamed across multiple platforms.

Viewers will be able to tune into the broadcast live, on September 16, through Playstation's official YouTube and Twitch channels, which we have embedded below.

Official PS5 Showcase stream

What to expect from the PS5 Showcase stream

For this PS5 Showcase, fans can expect to see a focus on some of the upcoming games that will be released on the next-gen console.

"Before PlayStation 5 launches this holiday, we wanted to give you one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!)," Sony announced in their September 12 post.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, upcoming games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart are expected to feature in this showcase with titles such as Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, and more.

While many fans are still curious about how the Playstation 5 will be priced, it is unclear if Sony will share any information on the console's costs but, with games being the primary focus of the September 16 stream, it is unlikely to be the case.