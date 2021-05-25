How to watch Sonic The Hedgehog 30th anniversary stream: date & time - Dexerto

Sega is celebrating Sonic the Hedgehog’s 30th anniversary with an epic celebration. The event will honor the series’ history while also revealing future projects featuring the blue protagonist. Here is how you can watch the stream live.

Sonic made its debut in 1991 as Sega set out for the blue hedgehog to become a mascot for their company. Nearly three decades later, the beloved character has spawned one of the longest-running gaming franchises of all time.

In May 2021, the series is officially celebrating its 30th anniversary. The Japanese company is honoring the monumental milestone with an event that fans can stream live. Here is everything you need to know.

The special Sonic 30th anniversary celebration will officially kick off on May 27, 2021. It’s not entirely clear how long the celebration will run for, although the stream will go live at 9 AM PST / 12:00 PM ET / 5PM BST.

Not a lot has actually been specified as to what the 30th celebration will contain, although given that Sega is honoring three decades of the series’ history, fans are expecting some special announcements.

The official Twitter account for Sonic announced the event in a tweet, stating, “Did someone say news? Tune in 5/27 for a first look at some of the projects, partnerships, and events for our #Sonic30th celebration!”

Did someone say news? Tune in at 9am PT on 5/27 for a first look at some of the projects, partnerships, and events for our #Sonic30th celebration! pic.twitter.com/rd4RpyVWFj — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) May 25, 2021

How to watch Sonic the Hedgehog 30th anniversary stream

Sega is giving fans a variety of options to watch the event live. According to the press release, the 30th celebration event will be streamed on Sonic’s official channels on both Twitch & YouTube.

At the time of writing, the Japanese company has yet to post links. However, for your convenience, we have embedded each channel below that will change to the event on May 27. So make sure to bookmark this page and check back later.

Twitch:

YouTube:

What to expect & rumors about the Sonic the Hedgehog stream

Outside of the announcement of the 30th anniversary celebration, there isn’t a lot we actually know about the event. On May 22, eagle-eyed fans discovered a few online stores listing a Sonic collection. This had led many to speculate that Sega could release a compilation featuring the various game’s across the series’ 30-year run.

Only time will tell if this ends up being true. Perhaps players will finally get Sonic Adventures 3 or a sequel to 2017’s Mania – we can only dream, right? Interestingly, the press release put an emphasis on giving the fandom a look at “upcoming projects” and future plans for the franchise, so anything is possible.